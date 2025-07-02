Priyanka Chopra wants to do more action films but says she ‘can’t hang off a plane' like Akshay Kumar and Tom Cruise

After Citadel, Priyanka Chopra is all set to entertain audiences with her action avatar in the film Heads of State. The actor recently attended the London premiere of the film, where she spoke about her love for action films and appreciated Akshay Kumar and Tom Cruise’s action work in a conversation with India Today. Priyanka Chopra says she loves Akshay Kumar and Tom Cruise's work.

Priyanka Chopra on doing stunts like Akshay Kumar and Tom Cruise

Priyanka acknowledged Akshay and Tom's skills in their action films but also expressed her hesitation in doing similar stunts. She said, "I love what Tom Cruise and Akshay Kumar do. They're really good at that, but I don't think I have the courage to hang off a plane that's taking off or do that kind of stuff."

She further spoke about her wish to be a part of large-scale films and acknowledged the contribution of stuntmen in action films. "But, I do love being a part of big mega movies. We do stand on the shoulders of so many people – there's a massive stunt team that made me do all the things that I did. There are wires, mats and lots of it. So, it is the magic of the movies," she said.

Tom Cruise and Akshay Kumar are known for performing high-octane stunts in their films. While belonging to different industries – Hollywood and Bollywood, respectively – both stars share a common passion: performing their own action sequences. From hanging off planes to jumping from one rooftop to another, the actors have often pushed the boundaries with their stunts.

About Heads of State

The American action comedy film, directed by Ilya Naishuller, stars Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba, and John Cena in lead roles, along with Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, and Carla Gugino in key roles. Priyanka plays the role of MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who is on a mission to bring down a global conspiracy. The film is set to premiere on Prime Video today (2 July).