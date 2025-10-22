Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt birthday wish for Parineeti, says she received the ‘most precious gift’ this month

Actor Parineeti Chopra, who embraced motherhood for the first time a few days ago, is celebrating her birthday today (October 22). She and her politician-husband, Raghav Chadha, became parents as they welcomed their first baby, a boy. Now, Parineeti's sister, actor Priyanka Chopra, has penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her. (Also read: Raghav Chadha plants a kiss on Parineeti Chopra's baby bump as he wishes ‘bestest mommy in town’ on her birthday) Priyanka Chopra had the sweetest wish for Parineeti Chopra on her birthday.(Instagram)

What Priyanka said

Priyanka shared a series of throwback pictures with Parineeti on her Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday Tisha! This birthday month brought you the most precious gift, and I can't wait to see all the joy and love he brings into your life.”

Priyanka via Instagram Stories.

Earlier, Priyanka had shared Parineeti and Raghav’s baby announcement post and congratulated the couple, writing, “Congratulations.” She also tagged her uncle and aunt, Reena and Pawan Chopra, and sent her love to the whole family.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha announce arrival of baby boy

On Sunday, Parineeti and Raghav took to Instagram to share a joint note to announce the news of their baby. The note read, “He's finally here! Our baby boy.” “And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything,” the note added, with the couple signing off, “With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav”.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. They got married in September of the same year at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Priyanka embraced motherhood in January 2022. She and her husband, Nick Jonas, welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy. The couple had tied the knot in a grand ceremony in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, with both Christian and Hindu wedding rituals.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her much-anticipated collaboration with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. The yet-untitled film is said to be an Indian adventure epic inspired by the Indiana Jones franchise, marking Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema.