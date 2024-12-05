Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priyanka Chopra's production house relocates base to the US from India, says her mom Madhu Chopra

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Dec 05, 2024 04:39 PM IST

In the past, Priyanka Chopra starred in two of her co-productions – Shonali Bose's 2019 film The Sky Is Pink and Ramin Bahrani's 2020 film The White Tiger.

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, has revealed that her daughter’s production house Purple Pebble Pictures has relocated its operations to the United States. Also read: Exclusive | Priyanka Chopra Jonas hints at doing a Hindi film soon, is it Jee Le Zaraa? Actor responds

Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra in a picture the actor shared on social media.
Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra in a picture the actor shared on social media.

This update comes at a time when there is much speculation about Priyanka's highly anticipated return to Bollywood.

Move to the US

Madhu spoke about the production house in an interview with Instant Bollywood. Her company previously backed many regional films in the country, including National Award-winning films like Ventilator and Paani.

Talking about the banner, Madhu said, “Purple Pebbles has moved to America so we are not making any films in India for now but God willing, Priyanka will come to India to make movies, so we will see then.”

When asked about Priyanka’s future plans in the movies, Madhu said, “There are no plans as of now.”

Purple Pebble Pictures kickstarted with Santosh Mishra's 2016 Bhojpuri film Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi. It was followed by Rajesh Mapuskar's 2016 dramedy Ventilator, which starred Priyanka's What's Your Raashee? director Ashutosh Gowariker in the lead role.

The film fetched three National Awards, for direction, editing, and sound mixing. In 2018, actor-casting director Paakhi Tyrewala made her directorial debut with the Nepali film Pahuna: The Little Visitors, also produced by Priyanka. Her 2019 Marathi production Paani won the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation. She's also produced films in Punjabi, Assamese, and English.

Priyanka starred in two of her co-productions – Shonali Bose's 2019 Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink and Ramin Bahrani's 2020 Netflix India film The White Tiger.

On the work front

Recently, Priyanka wrapped the shoot of Russo Brothers' Citadel season two in London. The actor will also star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka will also star in the upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It also features Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On