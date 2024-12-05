Priyanka Chopra's production house relocates base to the US from India, says her mom Madhu Chopra

This update comes at a time when there is much speculation about Priyanka's highly anticipated return to Bollywood.

Move to the US

Madhu spoke about the production house in an interview with Instant Bollywood. Her company previously backed many regional films in the country, including National Award-winning films like Ventilator and Paani.

Talking about the banner, Madhu said, “Purple Pebbles has moved to America so we are not making any films in India for now but God willing, Priyanka will come to India to make movies, so we will see then.”

When asked about Priyanka’s future plans in the movies, Madhu said, “There are no plans as of now.”

Purple Pebble Pictures kickstarted with Santosh Mishra's 2016 Bhojpuri film Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi. It was followed by Rajesh Mapuskar's 2016 dramedy Ventilator, which starred Priyanka's What's Your Raashee? director Ashutosh Gowariker in the lead role.

The film fetched three National Awards, for direction, editing, and sound mixing. In 2018, actor-casting director Paakhi Tyrewala made her directorial debut with the Nepali film Pahuna: The Little Visitors, also produced by Priyanka. Her 2019 Marathi production Paani won the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation. She's also produced films in Punjabi, Assamese, and English.

Priyanka starred in two of her co-productions – Shonali Bose's 2019 Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink and Ramin Bahrani's 2020 Netflix India film The White Tiger.

On the work front

Recently, Priyanka wrapped the shoot of Russo Brothers' Citadel season two in London. The actor will also star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka will also star in the upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It also features Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.