Priyanka Chopra's wedding photographer says he was surprised to see 'very Punjabi' Nick Jonas sing: 'Knew him as actor'

Actor Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick Jonas in a Christian and Hindu ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 2018. In a new interview with All About Eve podcast, Priyanka's wedding photographer Joseph Radhik talked about the grand affair, and recalled anecdotes from the festivities. He said that initially he was not aware that Nick was a singer and part of a band, and was genuinely shocked to see him sing. What's more, it was Priyanka's sister Parineeti Chopra who disclosed the fact to him that Nick was part of the Jonas brothers. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas all smiles at her brother Siddharth's sangeet; pose with bride and groom. Watch) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018. She shared these pics from her mehendi ceremony.(Instagram)

On Priyanka's wedding

During the interaction, Joseph talked about witnessing Priyanka and Nick's wedding and said, “I knew Nick as the actor in Jumanji, and not for the Jonas Brothers. I grew up in the wrong era, so I was not part of the Disney childhood. I didn’t watch much TV, and whatever little I watched was Doordarshan. I knew Priyanka Chopra, obviously. I was a huge fan.”

‘The bride thought I was joking’

He went on to add, "The Jonas family took the mic and started singing at the mehendi, and I was like, ‘Man, these guys can sing’. I said this out loud. The bride thought I was joking. The bride’s sister (Parineeti) had to tell me that they’re a part of an actual brand. I’ve met Priyanka and Nick at so many weddings after, and they come up to me and say hi. They’re the sweetest people. At every baraat, Nick would be the first to find me across the room. He’s very Punjabi. That whole family is very Punjabi. They’re the best version of Punjabi. They sing, they dance, they’re warm…”

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.