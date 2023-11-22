R Madhavan recalls he told his mom he wanted to marry Juhi Chawla: ‘That was the only aim’

R Madhavan has said that he had once told his mother that he wanted to marry actor Juhi Chawla. He had told his mom about his wish right after he watched Juhi in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988). Madhavan was speaking about his The Railway Men co-star in a video that Netflix India shared. (Also read: R Madhavan, Babil bring stories of unsung heroes with The Railway Men trailer) R Madhavan and Juhi Chawla are both part of Netflix original The Railway Men.

Madhavan wanted to marry Juhi after watching QSQT

After Juhi Chawla explained her reasons for joining the team of Netflix original web series The Railway Men, Madhavan added, "Luckily you said yes. I must tell you, I want to make a confession in front of everyone. When I watched Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (QSQT), I had told mom 'I want to marry Juhi Chawla'. That was the only aim, to marry Juhi Chawla." Madhavan went on to add that he did not get to actually work with Juhi in the new series as she was cast only after he had shot for his portions.

About Qayamat Se Qayamt Tak

Directed by Mansoor Khan, Qayamat Se Qayamt Tak featured Juhi opposite Aamir Khan and it went on to become a huge box office success. It was among the top five grossers of 1988, and bagged eight Filmfare awards, including Best Female Debut award for Juhi.

When Madhavan's pregnant wife was stuck during floods

In the video, he also said that his son was born during the 2005 Mumbai floods and his wife was stuck in the car on the road. The actor-director added that the people around her helped her without knowing who she was.

Talking about the heroism that common man often displays in times of crisis, R Madhavan said, "My son was born during the deluge. My wife was stuck in the car when 9 months' pregnant. I do not think even our own people could have helped as much. They lifted the car and put it on the other side because they knew there was a pregnant lady inside. They had no idea who it was."

Madhavan's son Vedaant is now a swimming champion and had won five gold medals at the Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships earlier this year.

Madhavan's career

When Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak released, Madhavan was yet to make his acting debut. It was only in 1993 that he entered showbiz with the popular TV show Banegi Apni Baat. After working in several hit shows including Sea Hawks, he went on to make his movie debut with Inferno in 1997. Prior to the film he made an appearance in Is Raat Ki Subah Nahi as a club singer.

Madhavan went on to make his Kannada debut in 1998 with Shanti Shanti Shanti and featured in many Tamil films before making his Bollywood debut in 2001 with the popular romantic film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

Since then, he has featured in several critically acclaimed and successful films in various Indian languages. These include Priyamaana Thozhi, Aaytha Ezhuthu, Rang De Basanti, Mumbai Meri Jaan, 3 Idiots, and Tanu Weds Manu, among many others. Madhavan turned a writer with Ramji Londonwaley in 2005 and donned the director's hat for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect last year.

