R Madhavan supports cancellation of film events after Pahalgam terror attack, demands ‘revenge and retribution’

Actor R Madhavan has expressed his support for the film fraternity's decision to cancel film-related events following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. The decision was made as a mark of respect and solidarity with the victims and their families. Also read: Disappointed fans criticise Karan Veer Mehra's poetry video on Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Are you giving an audition?’ R Madhavan also took to Instagram to share a note to condemn the brutal attack.

R Madhavan on Pahalgam terror attack

The actor took to his Instagram Story to re-share a post with a folded hands emoticon. The post, shared by a Mumbai-based photographer, was about the ripple effect in Bollywood following the attack, which included the industry's decision not to conduct film-related events.

The post read, "In light of the current situation, movie teasers, trailers, and launch events have been cancelled. Additionally, a major award ceremony has been cancelled, along with several brand launches. Like all other industries, our film industry also shares in the sorrow, grief, and solidarity during this difficult time”. R Madhavan showed his support for the decision by sharing the post on his Instagram Story, accompanied by a folded hands emoji.

The Test actor also took to Instagram to share a note condemning the brutal attack. He wrote, "Horrified, Dismayed, Aghast, Deep shock and sadness Heartbreaking #Pahalgamattack. Anger, Wrath, Revenge and retribution, Payback!! Decimate, Annihilate, Set an example, Coward Perpetuators."

About the terror attack

There is nationwide anger against the killings of 26 people by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which took place on Tuesday. The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is being said as one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. On Wednesday, the Modi government announced a series of actions against Pakistan for Islamabad's continued support to cross-border terrorism, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the closure of the integrated checkpost at Attari.

R Madhavan back on screen

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is a historical courtroom drama produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Advocate C. Sankaran Nair, who challenged the British Empire to uncover the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Kesari Chapter 2 is a spiritual sequel to Akshay’s 2019 hit film Kesari.

R Madhavan portrays Advocate Neville McKinley, Ananya Panday plays Dilreet Gill, Regina Cassandra essays the role of Parvathy Nair (Sankaran’s wife), and Simon Paisley Day stars as General Reginald Dyer. The film opened to a positive response from audiences, critics, and industry peers alike.