Rahul Dev makes fun of Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can't afford him' claim: ‘He can’t speak Hindi'

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. Though many of his Telugu hits have been dubbed in Hindi, he has never starred in a full-fledged Hindi film. In fact, he had even addressed the same and famously quipped that “Bollywood can't afford him.” Now, in a new interaction, Rahul Dev, who worked with Mahesh in the 2002 western action-comedy Takkari Donga, spoke about the same and hinted that the real reason for Mahesh not working in Hindi films may be something else. Mahesh Babu will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.

‘Mahesh Babu doesn't speak Hindi’ While speaking to Hindi Rush, Rahul brought up Mahesh's earlier collaborations with director Trivikram Srinivas and how the sensible cinema they made together struck a chord with the audience, making Mahesh a prominent face in the Telugu film industry. He said, "Director Srinivas is a very sensible director. He (Mahesh Babu) was his first choice for several years and they did many films together. They merge commercial with sense, that genre is not there in Hindi cinema. In Hindi, there is Ram Gopal Varma’s genre, the things Anurag Kashyap would write—that was one extreme—and the other is remaking Hollywood films."

When asked about Mahesh's previous comment—"Bollywood can't afford me"—Rahul winked and said, "Unko zuban nahi aati, sahi baat toh ye hai (He doesn't know how to speak the language, that's the truth)."

Bollywood can't afford me: Mahesh Babu As reported by Press Trust of India, at the trailer launch of actor Adivi Sesh’s film Major, Mahesh Babu had admitted that though he has received various offers to work in Hindi films, he doesn't feel the need to transition to that industry. He had said, "I may sound arrogant, but I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can't afford me. I don't want to waste my time." He added, "The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can't be happier."