Raja Shivaji box office collection day 3: Riteish Deshmukh film remains steady on Sunday, crosses ₹32 crore

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 3: Riteish Deshmukh’s much-anticipated historical drama Raja Shivaji has released in theatres to strong buzz, and it didn’t disappoint on day one, setting a new benchmark with the biggest opening ever for a Marathi film. Lets us take a look at how the film performed on its first Sunday. (Also read: Emotional Riteish Deshmukh thanks fans for positive response to Raja Shivaji, requests them not to post spoilers) Raja Shivaji box office collection day 3: Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh at the trailer launch of the film. (ANI Photo) (Sunil Khandare)

Raja Shivaji box office update The latest update of Sacnilk states that Raja Shivaji collected ₹10.43 crore on Sunday. It is almost the same as the haul on Saturday, which stood at ₹10.55 crore. The film collected ₹11.35 crore on its opening day. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹37.48 crore and the total India net to ₹32.33 crore so far.

Raja Shivaji has been released in theatres in Hindi and Marathi. Let us see the breakdown of how the film performed across its shows. The film collected ₹3.52 crore from its Hindi shows and ₹6.91 crore from its Marathi shows. Although the film clashed with Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, it did not impact the haul of Raja Shivaji. Ek Din crashed at the box office on its second day, earning less than ₹1 crore.

About Raja Shivaji Raja Shivaji also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte. One of the highlights for many viewers has been Salman Khan's special appearance, which has been receiving strong reactions in theatres. The film also marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia's son, Rahyl. The film is produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande. Riteish and Genelia star in it as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai.

After the film's release, Riteish took to Instagram and shared a video where he urged viewers not to share videos from the film and post spoilers. He said in Marathi, "Namaskar! We have released the film Raja Shivaji, based on the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. You have watched this film with your own eyes and given such a great response to it. The entire team of Raja Shivaji and I are deeply indebted to you for that."

He continued, "I have only one request. I understand your feelings. Many of you are making videos inside theatres and posting them online. I kindly request you not to post videos."