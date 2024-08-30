Rajkummar Rao follows up Stree 2 with intense action movie; see poster

Rajkummar’s next move

On Friday, the makers of his film shared the poster on social media. The title of the film will be announced tomorrow, on August 31, on the actor's birthday.

The poster shows Rajkummar's back to the camera as he holds a gun in his hand. He is seen standing on a jeep in a kurta pyjama.

The backdrop shows a fiery sky filled with clouds of smoke, hinting at intense drama and action in the story. The tagline on the poster reads, "Paida nahi hue to kya, ban to sakte hain..." which translates to "Even if we weren't born into it, we can still become what we want to be...".

The film is backed by Tips Films and Northern Lights Films. The makers promised the actor will be seen in a “completely new avatar”.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar took to the comment section to express her excitement, writing, “Massive”.

One fan wrote, “Tooooooo good sir”, with another writing, “Beast mode on”.

“Wait, RajKumar Rao in Action?” shared one user.

About Rajkummar’s work

Rajkummar was last seen in the sequel of the horror-comedy, Stree. The film largely received a positive response from critics and has minted over ₹500 crore globally. In Stree 2, Rajkummar's Vicky battles a new enemy, 'Sarkata' (the headless one), and joins forces with Stree to take him down. Apart from Rajkummar Rao, Stree 2 also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles, with cameos by Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Earlier, he was also seen in Srikanth. In the film, Rajkummar plays the role of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Rajkummar essays Srikanth who pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries. Apart from Rajkummar, the film also stars Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in prominent roles. It is helmed by Tushar Hiranandani.