Rajpal Yadav once thought Ram Gopal Varma would fire him for saying this in front of Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala

Actor Rajpal Yadav has a long association with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma that goes back years. After the 2000 film Jungle, the duo worked together in films like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Company. In an interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Rajpal recollected an anecdote about shooting for Company with Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala, Vivek Oberoi and Antara Mali. (Also Read: Rajpal Yadav snatches phone of journalist who asks him about his apology for discouraging firecrackers on Diwali. Watch) Rajpal Yadav worked with Ram Gopal Varma in films like Jungle and Company.

Rajpal Yadav recollects shooting with RGV

Rajpal said that while shooting for the film in Hong Kong, RGV was pulling his leg and that he’d soon be a star and wouldn’t work with him anymore. The actor said he replied, “Sir, you were the one who gave me Jungle, you are the one who gave me Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and now you have also cast me in Company. And I am very sure that if ever you will come across a script that will fit me as its lead, you will definitely offer it to me.”

He says he remembers Ajay, Manisha, Vivek, and Antara going quiet as soon as he said that, how everyone went from jovial to serious. Manisha even reportedly admitted that she ‘liked his confidence’. When they were all called for the next shot, Rajpal was worried that he would be fired, thinking ‘mera pack up kalse’ for saying he wanted to be a main lead while he was a supporting actor.

But the next day, RGV called him and said, “Rajpal, I couldn’t sleep the whole night due to your confidence. Can you suggest some scripts to me?” The actor called it the ‘happiest moment of his life’. He said his comment led to him being cast in Chandan Arora’s Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hu with Antara.

Recent work

Rajpal recently reprised one of his iconic characters, Chota Pandit, for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. This year, he was also seen in Kaam Chalu Hai, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, Chandu Champion and Pad Gaye Pange. He has Baby John, Welcome to the Jungle and Aankh Micholi 2 lined up.