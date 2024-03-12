 Rakul Preet Singh reveals how her dad grilled Jackky Bhagnani in first meeting | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rakul Preet Singh reveals how her Army officer dad grilled Jackky in 1st meeting: 'What's your plan with my daughter?'

Rakul Preet Singh reveals how her Army officer dad grilled Jackky in 1st meeting: 'What's your plan with my daughter?'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 12, 2024 03:09 PM IST

Rakul Preet Singh recalls the time Jackky Bhagnani met her parents for the first time in Delhi, says her father asked him a tough question.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who made their relationship public in 2021, married on February 21 in Goa. In an interview with DNA, Rakul Preet recalled how her father, who served as an Indian Army officer, grilled her then-boyfriend and now-husband Jackky, when they first met. Also read | Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani married: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Parineeti Chopra congratulate the couple

Rakul Preet Singh with her father and Jackky Bhagnani at her wedding festivities in February 2024.
Rakul Preet Singh with her father and Jackky Bhagnani at her wedding festivities in February 2024.

Jackky's first encounter with Rakul Preet's father

When asked if Jackky was nervous when he met his then-girlfriend's father, Rakul Preet Singh said, “I think I was the most worried. I prepped my dad and told him ‘He is coming and meeting you for the first time. Do not make it very awkward. He is not army.’ But then fathers being fathers... ask the question straight up. But Jackky was prepared.”

Recalling the incident from 2021, Rakul Preet said, “He had come to Delhi for my mom’s birthday. I had prepped my dad saying don’t make it awkward because we had just started dating. I told him ‘You just see the boy’. I told Jackky not to worry because he won’t ask anything. Then we were having lunch and my dad asked him what his plan was. He started with plans for his next release Mission Raniganj. My dad just said, ‘Work and all is good but what is your plan with my daughter’. My food got stuck in my throat.”

Rakul Preet added that Jackky’s response to the question won her dad over, who became his 'fan'. Jackky had told her father that ‘whenever she is ready', he will be ready.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani married in two weddings – an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony – in Goa in February. They both decked up in gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani wedding outfits for their big day. Many celebs such as Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, and Varun Dhawan, among others, were a part of Rakul Preet and Jackky's Goa wedding.

