Ram Gopal Varma slams film industry’s ‘loud silence’ over Dhurandhar 2 success, warns colleagues: Study it or get buried

On Sunday, Ram Gopal Varma took to X and penned a strongly worded note, calling out members of the industry for not publicly celebrating the film’s success. He wrote, "Now that @AdityaDharFilms has EXPLODED a ATOMIC BOMB right under the film industry, what is shocking is the loud silence from the rest of the film industry."

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar ’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been enjoying a dream box-office run since the day of its release. The film has so far surpassed the lifetime collection of RRR, collecting over ₹1,200 crore worldwide. Amid the film’s phenomenal success, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who has been one of its most vocal cheerleaders, questioned the film industry’s silence over Dhurandhar 2’s box-office triumph.

The filmmaker further added, "I don’t know whether this is because the #Dhurandhar2’s devastating explosion has hurled everyone else in the film industry so far into OUTER SPACE that their applause cannot reach here due to the long distances, OR whether they’re huddled in denial, whispering to each other, ‘It’s just propaganda… it will go away soon,’ so that they can crawl back and resume making their same old repetitive films. OR are they just paralysed by the film’s sheer brilliance, realising that whatever they’ve been making or planning to make now simply cannot measure up?"

He went on to say that ignoring a film like Dhurandhar: The Revenge would be foolish. In his words, "But isn’t it extremely unwise to ignore a DINOSAUR like #Dhurandhar2 staring you in the face and BREATHING FIRE into your eyes with its BOX OFFICE ROAR shaking the very ground beneath their feet, how can anyone be so foolish enough to look away?"

Ram Gopal Varma concluded by urging industry insiders to seriously study the film. He wrote, "My sincere advice to all my colleagues in the film industry is to please take #Dhurandhar2 deadly seriously and study it like an ultra-fresh course in filmmaking and educate yourselves OR risk being buried forever in the graveyard of pre-March 19, 2026 cinema."

Many celebrities, including SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, have praised Aditya Dhar’s film and Ranveer Singh’s performance. However, not many from the industry have publicly cheered for its record-breaking box-office run.

About Dhurandhar 2 Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and traces his journey from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari. The film also tells the story of how Hamza rises through the ranks of Lyari’s political and underworld structure while carrying out his mission to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan. In the process, he loses his family and friends, and is ultimately left alone.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles. So far, it has collected over ₹1,200 crore worldwide and more than ₹770 crore net in India.