Ram Gopal Varma slams film industry’s ‘loud silence’ over Dhurandhar 2 success, warns colleagues: Study it or get buried
Ram Gopal Varma compared Dhurandhar 2 to a dinosaur and further called it ‘unwise and foolish’ of the people in the film industry to ignore its success.
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been enjoying a dream box-office run since the day of its release. The film has so far surpassed the lifetime collection of RRR, collecting over ₹1,200 crore worldwide. Amid the film’s phenomenal success, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who has been one of its most vocal cheerleaders, questioned the film industry’s silence over Dhurandhar 2’s box-office triumph.
Ram Gopal Varma slams the industry's silence over Dhurandhar The Revenge's success
On Sunday, Ram Gopal Varma took to X and penned a strongly worded note, calling out members of the industry for not publicly celebrating the film’s success. He wrote, "Now that @AdityaDharFilms has EXPLODED a ATOMIC BOMB right under the film industry, what is shocking is the loud silence from the rest of the film industry."
The filmmaker further added, "I don’t know whether this is because the #Dhurandhar2’s devastating explosion has hurled everyone else in the film industry so far into OUTER SPACE that their applause cannot reach here due to the long distances, OR whether they’re huddled in denial, whispering to each other, ‘It’s just propaganda… it will go away soon,’ so that they can crawl back and resume making their same old repetitive films. OR are they just paralysed by the film’s sheer brilliance, realising that whatever they’ve been making or planning to make now simply cannot measure up?"
He went on to say that ignoring a film like Dhurandhar: The Revenge would be foolish. In his words, "But isn’t it extremely unwise to ignore a DINOSAUR like #Dhurandhar2 staring you in the face and BREATHING FIRE into your eyes with its BOX OFFICE ROAR shaking the very ground beneath their feet, how can anyone be so foolish enough to look away?"
Ram Gopal Varma concluded by urging industry insiders to seriously study the film. He wrote, "My sincere advice to all my colleagues in the film industry is to please take #Dhurandhar2 deadly seriously and study it like an ultra-fresh course in filmmaking and educate yourselves OR risk being buried forever in the graveyard of pre-March 19, 2026 cinema."
Many celebrities, including SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, have praised Aditya Dhar’s film and Ranveer Singh’s performance. However, not many from the industry have publicly cheered for its record-breaking box-office run.
About Dhurandhar 2
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and traces his journey from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari. The film also tells the story of how Hamza rises through the ranks of Lyari’s political and underworld structure while carrying out his mission to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan. In the process, he loses his family and friends, and is ultimately left alone.
The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles. So far, it has collected over ₹1,200 crore worldwide and more than ₹770 crore net in India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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