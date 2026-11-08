Ramayana worldwide box office collection day 3: Saturday surge takes Ranbir Kapoor's film past ₹384 crore, beats Adipurush, Pathaan, Jawan and Animal
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, the film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra.
After a slower first Friday, Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, has picked up pace at the box office, with Saturday bringing a big jump in collections. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial earned its biggest single-day worldwide earnings since release. With its three-day worldwide gross touching ₹384 crore, the film has already put up some impressive numbers and is now closing in on the Day 3 record of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.
Ramayana sees a big jump on Day 3
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film had a strong Saturday, collecting ₹83.45 crore gross in India. Overseas markets added another ₹68.50 crore on the day, taking the film's total overseas gross to ₹165.75 crore. Its worldwide gross now stands at ₹384 crore.
The jump is particularly noticeable when compared to Friday's numbers. Ramayana collected ₹57.30 crore gross in India on day 2, which means Saturday saw a 45.3% rise. The film has also gone past its opening-day India gross of ₹77.50 crore, making Day 3 its biggest day at the domestic box office so far.
Deep Dive
How Ramayana compares with other blockbusters
Ramayana's third-day worldwide gross has already taken it past the numbers of some major Indian films. Adipurush, which also told the tale of Ramayana starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, had collected ₹304.04 crore worldwide on day 3. With that collection, Ramayana is ahead by approximately 23.5%.
The film has also beaten the third-day worldwide collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which stood at ₹313 crore and Jawan, which had collected ₹383.18 crore. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal had earned ₹356.05 crore worldwide on its third day, which his latest has surpassed. However, it is yet to beat Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Diwali holiday could give the film another boost
Sunday will be an important day for Ramayana, although Diwali celebrations could affect theatre footfalls, particularly during evening and night shows. The bigger opportunity may come after the festival, when the holiday period could bring more families to theatres. Monday's collections will be worth watching, especially after the strong Saturday performance.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman. The ensemble also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Indira Krishnan, and Kunal Kapoor. The sequel has been confirmed for 2028 release instead of 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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