Ranbir Kapoor says he hopes Raha doesn't say 'Taimur, Jeh get clicked often, no one clicks my pics'

Ranbir Kapoor has said that he, and his actor-wife Alia Bhatt protect their daughter Raha from the paparazzi, but they also do not want to go overboard with that. He even said jokingly that Raha should not grow up to say that no one is clicking her pictures, as her cousins Taimur and Jeh are often clicked by the paparazzi. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor says he kisses daughter Raha Kapoor a lot before he sleeps)

Alia and Ranbir married in an intimate ceremony on April 14, 2022. They welcomed their first child - daughter Raha - last year in November. Announcing her arrival, the actors had shared the picture of a lion, and a lioness with their cub. Along with the picture, they confirmed welcoming their daughter and called it the best news of their lives.

“So as parents, we will try to protect it (Raha’s privacy) as much as we can. We just want for her to have a normal upbringing. To go to school, to not make her feel too special, different around other children. She should just have a normal life," Ranbir told Kareena on her show, as per an ETimes report. He also said that they do not have strict rules, and Raha should not say after four or five years that no one clicks her pictures.

In a promo for the show, Ranbir could be heard saying, “(Raha should not grow up and after 4-5 years say), Dekho Taimur aur Jeh ke itni photos le rahe hai, meri to koi photos hi nahi le raha (How frequently are Taimur and Jeh clicked by them, no one clicks my pictures).”

After a successful outing last year with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, that also featured Alia, Ranbir kickstarted 2023 on a high note as well. His latest film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is having a good run at the ticket windows. It is now the second highest opening Hindi film of the year, second only to Pathaan.

Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film with Ranveer Singh. It is Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi and is slated for a theatrical release on July 28. Alia also has Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON