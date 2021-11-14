Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kick off anniversary celebrations in Dehradun, watch video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kickstarted their anniversary celebrations in Dehradun. A paparazzo account shared a video of them at the Jolly Grant Airport, walking hand-in-hand. While he was dressed in a checkered tracksuit, she wore a black hoodie and matching sweatpants.

Fans wished Ranveer and Deepika a happy anniversary in the comments section. One called them a ‘beautiful couple’, while another wrote, “My heart.” Many also dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post. +

Ranveer and Deepika got married in dual ceremonies - to honour each other’s traditions - on November 14 and 15, 2018. They chose to tie the knot in Italy, away from the media glare, and also had a no-phone policy at the wedding. They later hosted grand receptions to celebrate with family and friends.

During an episode of his show, The Big Picture, Ranveer revealed his and Deepika’s plans to start a family. “Jaisa ki aap log jaante hai meri shaadi ho gayi hai aur ab 2-3 saal mein bachche bhi honge (As you all know, I am married now and will have kids in the next two or three years),” he said while blushing.

“Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Main toh roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe, bas meri life set ho jaaye (Deepika was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her ‘give me a baby like this one, my life will be set’),” he added.

Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen together in Kabir Khan’s 83, based on the Indian cricket team’s first-ever World Cup win in 1983, as former cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia, respectively. The film will hit the theatres on December 24.