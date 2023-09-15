Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone charge higher fee when working together: ‘There is no power imbalance between us’

In a new interview, Deepika Padukone was asked what it is like, when she and Ranveer Singh 'are called the number one power couple of Bollywood'. During her chat with The Week, Deepika opened up about her fees and also revealed why she and Ranveer charge a ‘premium’, while working together on a project. She added that they command an identical balance of power between them, unlike other celebrity couples. Also read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love story commenced during the shoot of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela Deepika Padukone has talked about her and Ranveer Singh's fees in new interview.

Why they charge more for working together

When asked if she 'commands a separate rate for ads or films', when working with Ranveer Singh, as compared to what they charge working individually, Deepika told the magazine, "Yes, we do charge a premium for when we come together. I think we are positioned quite uniquely. In that, there's usually an imbalance in a power couple, but not with us. Plus, both of us have started from scratch and it's something we are very proud of. To achieve success on merit and on one's own terms makes us special."

The Week also reported that according to a Duff & Phelps (a risk and financial advisory, now called Kroll) annual report, both Deepika and Ranveer have consistently occupied a spot in the Top 10 of India's most valued celebrities.

The magazine also said that Deepika reportedly charges ₹12-15 crore per film, when there are barely any female stars, who have crossed the ₹10 crore mark. It added that Deepika, who has been the brand ambassador for Indian brands such as Tanishq, Asian Paints and Axis Bank as well as international designer labels such as Louis Vuitton and Cartier, is India's highest-paid female actor, not counting Priyanka Chopra, who moved to Hollywood.

Deepika and Ranveer's films together

Deepika and Ranveer Singh married in 2018 in Italy. They dated for six years before tying the knot. Apart from appearing in commercials for Jio Mart and Lloyd AC, among others, the actors have featured together in films such as 2013's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which is counted among Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s best films.

Post Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Ranveer and Deepika were seen in Sanjay's 2015 film Bajirao Mastani, which also featured Priyanka Chopra, and in Padmaavat (2018) alongside Shahid Kapoor.

