Ranveer Singh goes shirtless in birthday selfie from vacation

Ranveer Singh has shared a selfie on the occasion of his 37th birthday on Wednesday. The actor is currently holidaying with wife Deepika Padukone in the US. He is seen posing for the camera shirtless, wearing just sunglasses to beat the sun. He seems to be carrying a bag around his shoulder. Also read: Ranveer Singh is the perfect combination of talent and stardom that Bollywood needs right now

Sharing the selfie on Instagram, Ranveer simply wrote, "Peak Me #birthday #selfie Lavv Yewww." Several of his fans and followers wished him “happy birthday” in the comments section.

Ranveer Singh is in the US.

Sophie Choudry wrote, “Happy happy bday to the fave!! Have the best year.” Neha Dhupia wrote, “Happy birthday wala laaaavvvv.” Mouni Roy said, “Happy happiest birthday superhuman. Wish you the best life has to offer.” Deepika's Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey also wished him saying, “Happiest Birthday my brother! Wish you the best of everything in life. Loads of love, prayers and dua’s for your happiness & peace!!!”

Day after his birthday, Ranveer will be seen as the first guest on the new season of Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan. He will be sharing the couch with Alia Bhatt. The first episode featuring them will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7 at 7pm. Ranveer will then be seen in his first Netflix special, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, that will premiere on the OTT platform on July 8.

Ranveer and Deepika recently attended the 10th Edition of the Konkani Sammelan in California, where Deepika was invited as the chief guest. Ranveer even spoke a few words in Konkani at the couple. Earlier, they were captured on camera dancing to the tunes of Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe from the movie Dil Chahta Hai at Shankar Mahadevan's concert held in the US on June 3.

Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which released in theatres in May but couldn't perform well. He has been shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani until a few weeks ago and also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in pipeline.

