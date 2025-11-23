Ranveer Singh recalls how his love story ‘blossomed’ with Deepika Padukone during Ram Leela shoot in Udaipur

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone began dating during the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela. The film, released in 2013, performed well at the box office, and the two actors subsequently starred in Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83. (Also read: Ranveer Singh's wedding mehendi design was love note for Deepika Padukone and also her mom and sister) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starred opposite each other in Ram Leela.

Ranveer recalled the time the two of them started dating during his speech at the sangeet of US billionaire Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena's daughter, Netra Mantena, on November 21. Here's what he said.

What Ranveer said about his love story with Deepika

A video of Ranveer Singh reminiscing about his love story with Deepika Padukone has now surfaced on X. The actor was seen holding a microphone and telling the attendees, “I want to tell you, Udaipur is like a lucky charm for love stories. I shot a movie here called Ramleela. Have you seen it? (people cheer) It was back in the day and I was starring opposite your bhabi (sister in law). It was on the long Udaipur schedule of Ramleela that our love story blossomed.”

He went on to add, “Nidra and Vamsi, since then it's been 13 years of togetherness, 7 years of marriage and one beautiful baby girl! So you see, Udaipur is very, very lucky for love stories!”

About their marriage

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on 14 November 2018 at Lake Como, Italy, in the presence of family and close friends. They unveiled their wedding video only five years later, on the premiere episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, Season 8, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ranveer and Deepika became parents to a daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, in September. They debuted Dua's face during Diwali this year with an Instagram post.