Ratan Tata dies: Ajay Devgn cancels special session with fans as a gesture of respect towards business legend

BySugandha Rawal
Oct 10, 2024 03:02 PM IST

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Group, died on Wednesday at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He had been in intensive care at the hospital since Monday.

A pall of gloom has descended after the death of renowned industrialist Ratan Tata, with condolences pouring in from every quarter. Actor Ajay Devgn is also mourning the loss and as a tribute to the icon, he has postponed his #AskAjay session on social media. Also read: Ratan Tata's final journey: A shift in Parsi rituals as cremation at Worli becomes more common

Ajay Devgn took to social media to share the update.
Ajay Devgn took to social media to share the update.

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Group and one of India’s most illustrious industrialists, passed away on Wednesday. He was 86. The news sent shockwaves across the nation, with people honouring his memory by remembering his contributions to business and society.

Ajay mourns

Ajay, who is looking forward to the release of Singham Again, got his fans excited when he announced that he will be taking questions from his fans through a Q&A session on Thursday. However, after the news of Ratan Tata’s death, he shared that he has decided to postpone the session, which was planned on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“In honour and respect of the late Ratan Tata Sir, we are postponing tomorrow’s #AskAjay until further notice,” the actor shared on his social media.

Earlier, Ajay had mourned the loss through an emotional post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata's legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir,” he wrote.

Ratan Tata’s death

Ratan, chairman emeritus of Tata Group, died at 11.30 pm on Wednesday at Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, he had been in intensive care at the hospital since Monday. Early on Monday, he posted a note on social media asserting there was no cause for concern regarding his health and that he was undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions amid reports of his admission to a hospital.

Ratan Tata's body was on Thursday morning taken from his house in a hearse, decked with white flowers, to the NCPA in south Mumbai where it has been kept for people to pay their last respects. He was accorded a state funeral by Maharashtra government.

