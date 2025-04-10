Ratna Pathak Shah says her grandmother ‘cried loudly’ over sister Supriya Pathak's birth: ‘Haaye doosri beti aagai’

Ratna Pathak Shah recalls grandmother's reaction to Supriya Pathak's birth

Ratna shared that having two sons of her own was both an entertaining and unusual experience—one she wasn’t quite prepared for—and she recalled feeling resentful about the privileges that boys were expected to receive. She further recalled, "I remember my paternal grandmother crying loudly when my sister was born. ‘Haye haye doosri beti aagayi (Oh no, another girl).’ And I remember feeling terrible about that. I couldn’t understand why the birth of a girl would be met with such sorrow."

How Ratna Pathak Shah's father reacted

Ratna said that she found her grandmother’s reaction ‘very offensive’ and further recalled her father's reaction, which gave her hope. She said, “He was extremely proactive about objecting to that. There is a Punjabi tradition where they distribute a certain sweet when a boy is born and a different sweet when a girl is born. He distributed the sweets meant to celebrate a boy’s birth even though a girl had been born in the family. It was like an affirmation of acceptance."

She reminisced that she was surprised why a girl’s existence should feel so unwelcome, stating that the issue begins within the family itself. Ratna pointed out that even in educated, upper-class households, boys and girls are treated very differently. She emphasised that a system of both subtle and overt privilege exists, and unless it is addressed, true equality will continue to remain a distant dream.

About Ratna Pathak Shah and Supriya Pathak

Both Supriya and Ratna have made their mark in the film industry with their nuanced performances in diverse films. Supriya is best known for her performances in films like Kalyug, Sarkar, Delhi 6, Khichdi: The Movie, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Satyaprem Ki Katha and more. Ratna, on the other hand, is known for her role in the television show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Golmaal 3, Kapoor & Sons and Khoobsurat, among others.