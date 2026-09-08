Ravi Kishan’s viral ‘Money Follows’ meme gets a song, to release on September 11: ‘Will make the whole country mad’

In the teaser, a mother questions her son over his lack of interest in studies. The boy then lip-syncs to Kishan’s voiceover saying, “Pure desh ko pagla dunga, abhi kuch pesh kiya hai, suno (I will make the whole country mad. I have written something, listen to it),” before the video cuts to Kishan delivering his now-iconic line.

The line originated during an interview in which Ravi Kishan was asked whether he preferred pehchaan (recognition) or paisa (money). His answer was “Pehchaan. Money follows my brother, money follows!”, quickly becoming a social media talking point.

Ravi Kishan’s viral ‘Money follows’ meme is officially making its way into a song. T-Series is set to release Money Follows My Brother on Friday, September 11, giving the actor-politician’s much-shared interview moment a musical makeover.

Fans react The announcement drew humorous reactions from fans, with comments including, “Hamari reels dekh li inhone (He must have seen our reels)”, “Ravi kishan enjoying his memes,” and “Aapda ko avsar me badalna koi inse sikhe (Someone should learn from him on how to convert crisis into an opportunity)”, with a string of laughing emoticons.

The song arrives as Kishan is also receiving attention for his latest film outing. He plays the fierce new antagonist Babban Yadav in 'Mirzapur: The Movie', which premiered in cinemas on September 4. Kishan will next be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.

When Ravi reacted to being a meme sensation In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Ravi spoke about being a meme sensation and gave credit to Gen Z for accepting him through memes. He said, "The best part is that this is happening organically. Even the BJP handle, Delhi Police and Maharashtra Government have made memes. I am personally following it all and dropping a ‘like’ as well. No one has discovered me before. Now, they want to see me more and know me more. Gen Z has accepted me as their own. I really want to thank them and salute their creativity."

He added, “Out of love, they call me Lord Ravi, God Ravi, today’s Osho and whatnot! They love real people; they connect with my imperfections, which makes them feel I am one amongst them. Everyone makes mistakes, so do I and I accept it as well. Main dil se bolta hoon aur meri sacchai logon ko pasand aa rahi hai (I speak from the heart and that is why people are liking me).”

(With inputs from ANI)