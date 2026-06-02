Rhea Chakraborty says Aryan Khan’s arrest brought back painful memories of brother's arrest: ‘Was very hard to watch’

Rhea Chakraborty has made a major comeback in recent years. From hosting reality shows to taking on new projects, she has gradually rebuilt her career after facing intense public scrutiny following the Sushant Singh Rajput case in 2020. She was later cleared of all charges by the CBI and has since been focused on moving forward professionally and personally. Around the same period, Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, also went through a difficult phase after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Rhea Chakraborty spoke about her time in jail.

Rhea on Aryan's NCB case Recently, Rhea spoke about how she identified with Aryan during his legal proceedings and public scrutiny. She said Aryan’s ordeal reminded her strongly of what her brother Showik Chakraborty experienced after he too was arrested by the NCB and was later cleared of all charges. She told Variety India, “When I saw what Aryan was going through, it took me back because it was spectacularly similar. In fact, more than my story, it looked a lot like Showik’s story. They also have a resemblance. It was very, very hard to watch. I did not speak to the media many times, and I still do not.”

Rhea on her jail term Rhea also reflected on the time she spent in jail and the emotional impact it had on her. She said, “The hardest part about being in jail is being in jail. Just knowing that you are no longer part of society. You are a number. You are not a person. You are deemed unfit to live in society. You are so bad or so pathetic that you are considered harmful to society. That is why you have been put away. It really crushes your ego completely. Your self-esteem, too. You question a lot of things. Being away from family and being so uncertain about your liberty and your freedom is really challenging.”

Rhea admitted that she went through a “whole victim-spiraling” phase and experienced pain, sadness, anger, tears, anxiety and PTSD. She also acknowledged that she still deals with some of those emotions from time to time.