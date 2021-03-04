Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce first production Girls Will Be Girls
Actor-couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's first project as producers will be the coming-of-age story Girls Will Be Girls. The two actors, who have worked together on the Fukrey series, will produce the project through their newly-launched banner Pushing Buttons Studios. Debutante filmmaker Shuchi Talati will direct the movie from her own script.
Set in an elite boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town, the story is about 16-year-old Mira, whose sexy, rebellious coming-of-age is hijacked by her mother who never got to come-of-age. Mother and daughter grow up together through the course of the script and their fraught but ultimately loving relationship is the beating heart of the film.
Girls Will Be Girls is the only Indian script invited to the prestigious Berlinale Script Station 2021, a lab that selects 10 projects from around the world every year, according to the makers.
It is also the only Indian project at the Jerusalem Script Lab this year where it will be presented formally at the Jerusalem Film Festival in July, they added.
Lauding Talati, Chadha said the cinematic world the filmmaker has created in Girls Will Be Girls is "relatable, often cruel but never hopeless or nihilistic".
"It's honest awkwardness will make you chuckle, not weep. It’s full of relatable, lived-in episodes that one finds oddly satisfying - like popping a zit. The mother in our story routinely dodges the self-sacrificing stereotype of the typical Indian mom - she’s complicated, grey, and not a martyr," the 34-year-old actor said in a statement.
"The dynamic between mother and daughter is so under-explored in Indian and world cinema that the possibilities of 'Girls Will Be Girls' presents are very exciting," she added.
Also read | Saina director Amol Gupte defends ‘high concept poster’ against criticism: 'Not stopping to think before rubbishing'
Fazal, also 34, said the film is close to their hearts as it marks their production debut. "I am also excited that our studio will enter the market with such a progressive, female-led story. We hope to be able to tell thought-provoking and universal stories with humour and love," he added.
Talati is an up-and-coming filmmaker, who is based in the US. She recently won the New York State Council of the Arts Grant for the script of Girls Will Be Girls. She has also been selected for Berlinale Talents.
The movie will co-produced by Sanjay Gulati of Crawling Angel Films and Claire Chassagne of French banner Dolce Vita Film.
Chadha and Talati have been longtime collaborators as they previously co-directed a documentary about adults living with autism and Down's syndrome when they were students at Mumbai's Sophia College.
"In my opinion, Shuchi is an amazing voice and I've been following her evolution for years, knowing that one day an incandescent film would be born from her brain. She is definitely a filmmaker to watch out for," Chadha said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana describes man she feels is running smear campaign against her
- Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and dropped a vague description of a man who she believes is running a social media smear campaign against her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce first production Girls Will Be Girls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina director Amol Gupte defends ‘high concept poster’ against criticism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara Bhasker hits back at man for 'Nallasopara' remark about her magazine cover
- Swara Bhasker lashed out at a man who made an unsavoury comment about her being on the cover of Vogue magazine. She called him a "pretentious half-wit pretending to be ‘elite’".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi director on Janhvi Kapoor's 'palat' scene: 'Our chudail is filmy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yami Gautam exclaims 'Oh God' at UP woman divorcing her bald husband
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aparshakti Khurana: I hope OTTs don’t become corrupt and redundant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohan’s father approves of Shraddha: 'If they decide to marry each other...'
- Rohan Shrestha's father, Rakesh Shrestha, said that he would be very happy if his son and Shraddha Kapoor decide to get married.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Roshan and wife Pinkie receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, share pics
- Rakesh Roshan took to social media and revealed he received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine shot. He also pointed out the uniqueness of the day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt is all smiles with Ranbir Kapoor by her side in new Brahmastra photos
- Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared new production pictures from the upcoming movie Brahmastra. The actor stars with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the movie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan chats with bride, Tamannaah Bhatia clicks her pics at Jaipur wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hazel Keech goes off social media temporarily: 'We need this time apart'
- Actor Hazel Keech, the wife of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, announced that she is going on a social media detox. She said that she will be back but 'not too soon'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh sports special glasses after eye surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana reacts after people claim she took pic of her meal off the internet
- Kangana Ranaut is 'thrilled' to know how she is 'awesome at everything' she does. On Thursday, she shared photos of her smoothie bowl, after many claimed that she had pulled the picture off the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina teaser: Parineeti hits the perfect shot in inspiring Saina Nehwal biopic
- Parineeti Chopra has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Saina. She plays badminton player Saina Nehwal in the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox