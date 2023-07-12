Ridhi Dogra responds to fan on Twitter who couldn't find her in Jawan prevue

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan prevue has taken the internet by storm. The video crossed 100 million views in just 24 hours and continues to be one of the most watched film trailers in a day. The trailer also introduced the characters of Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra. However, many fans seemed to struggle to spot television actor Ridhi Dogra in the promo. The actor responded to the conversation on Twitter. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue gets more than 100 million views across platforms) Ridhi Dogra responded to a fan on Twitter who wanted to spot her in the Jawan prevue.

Ridhi responds to fan on Twitter

Ridhi took to Twitter to share the prevue of Jawan on Monday. After a while, a fan asked "Isme na sahi movie me to hai na @iRidhiDogra (You are not here but are you there in the movie at least?)" To which she replied, "Trailer main bhi hoon. (I am also there in the trailer) Only I know where." Another fan then said, "Even almost 30 times seen but i didn't find you in a trailer." Finally, Ridhi added in response: “You saw SRK 30 times. Bas what else is needed.”

Shah Rukh praised Ridhi

Earlier, Shah Rukh had praised Ridhi for her work ethic and wrote on Twitter. "Thank u for being so sporting throughout the hectic shoot. Bless u," he wrote on the microblogging site.

About Jawan Prevue

Shah Rukh Khan had unveiled the Jawan Prevue on Monday with the caption: “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH (Who am I or who I am not, are you ready to know this)? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The Jawan Prevue had glimpses of Nayanthara as a soldier, even Deepika Padukone doing some action in a traditional outfit and Priyamani also wielding a gun. There is also a little glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi but the women stole the spotlight in the Jawan Prevue. Sanya Malhotra was also seen in the prevue. It ended with a bald Shah Rukh grooving to Beqarar Karke Humein during a Metro hijack scene.

Directed by filmmaker Atlee, Jawan boasts of high-octane action sequences. It is produced by Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan is set to hit the theatres on September 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON