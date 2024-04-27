Ruslaan box office collection day 1: Aayush Sharma film earns 60 lakh in India

Ruslaan box office collection day 1: The film, directed by Karan Lalit Butani, stars Aayush Sharma in the titular role, alongside Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the action film collected ₹60 lakh nett in India on Friday. Also read | Ruslaan to Challengers: 4 films to watch in theatres this weekend Ruslaan box office collection day 1: Aayush Sharma in a still from the film.

Per the portal, Ruslaan had an overall 6.42 percent Hindi occupancy on day 1. Chennai had the highest occupancy – 16 percent.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Aayush on 'stepping out in the real world'

Aayush, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan, started his acting career with 2018's Loveyatri, which was backed by Salman Khan Films (SKF). He then starred alongside Salman in Antim: The Final Truth (2021).

"In my earlier two films, I shared the screen with him (Salman Khan). He has seen the film and his blessings are always there with me. With this film, I am stepping out in the real world and working with new people. I hope I make him proud," Aayush said at the trailer launch of the film recently.

Ruslaan screening

On Thursday, Salman arrived in style at the screening of brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's film Ruslaan in Mumbai. Salman happily posed on the red carpet with Arpita, Aayush and their kids. Actor Arbaaz Khan also came to the screening to cheer for his brother-in-law.

Earlier, Salman gave a shout-out to Aayush and the entire team of Ruslaan and urged his fans and followers to watch the film in the theaters. He wrote on Instagram, "Ruslaan releasing on 26th April... go watch it in the theatres near you."

More about Ruslaan

The action-packed film is the story of Ruslaan, who rebels to break free from the chains of conformity. Ruslaan also features Telugu star Jagapati Babu, who was seen in Salman's 2023 film Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan as well.