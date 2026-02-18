Salim Khan's doctor shares health update: ‘By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator'

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning after suffering a brain haemorrhage. The veteran writer underwent a minor procedure and has now been put on a ventilator, a doctor confirmed. The doctor also shared a health update, offering a sigh of relief to fans. Salman Khan and Salim Khan

Salim Khan's health update While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating the writer, revealed that Salim had a minor haemorrhage. “There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A small procedure was done this morning and it was accomplished. He is fine and stable but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer.”

The doctor also said that Salim Khan’s blood pressure was “high” and that he was experiencing some “jerks” when he was admitted to hospital. “He was given immediate care at the hospital,” he added.

About Salim Khan's hospitalisation On Tuesday morning at 8:30 pm, Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai by his personal doctor. Salman Khan was seen rushing to the hospital soon after. He was looking worried as he left the hospital later, after meeting his father. Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and other family members also visited the hospital. Salim’s former writing partner Javed Akhtar also visited him. The duo wrote several blockbusters together, including Sholay, Deewar and Agneepath, before parting ways in 1982. After their separation, Salim continued to write several successful films.

Fans have been praying for Salim Khan’s speedy recovery. Actor Sanjay Dutt, a close friend of Salman Khan, was also seen visiting the hospital to be with the family during this difficult time.

Former actor and Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali shared a heartfelt note wishing Salim Khan a speedy recovery. She wrote, “Hearing that Salim Khan has been hospitalised made my heart sink. To me, he was a father figure. Living in his home, I was treated like a daughter, included at the table, engaged in deep conversations about faith, where all religions were respected and celebrated. Praying for his strength and recovery.”