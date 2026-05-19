Salman Khan clarifies he's not ‘alone and lonely’, asks fans to chill over viral tweet: ‘Mummy pooch rahi hain kya hua?’

On Tuesday, Salman took to Instagram and issued a clarification regarding the viral post. Explaining that he was not lonely, the actor wrote, “Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha (I wasn't talking about myself). How can I be alone when I have such a large amazing family and friends and how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na shukra ever.”

Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently left fans worried after sharing a cryptic note about being “alone and lonely” on social media. The post quickly went viral, with many users wondering whether the actor was hinting at something personal. However, Salman has now clarified that the post was misunderstood and insisted that he was not talking about himself.

He further revealed that the post became such big news that even his mother, Salma Khan, became concerned about him. Salman wrote, “Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, Buss...Iss baar koi photo nahi breaking news bana diya, Mummy pooch rahi hai, Kya hua Beta? Chill maro yaar (Sometimes I get tired of being around people, so I just need some me time, that’s all. This time, no photo came out, yet it became breaking news. My mother is asking me, ‘What happened, son?’ Relax, guys).”

What Salman Khan had posted earlier The clarification came days after Salman shared a shirtless photo of himself flaunting his abs on Instagram. Along with the picture, he wrote, “By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yourself, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage, you Figure out what you need to do.”

While several fans praised the actor’s fitness and physique, many others became worried after reading the caption. Social media users speculated whether Salman was feeling emotionally low or trying to hint at loneliness in his personal life. The actor’s latest clarification has now put an end to those rumours.

Salman Khan’s upcoming films Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The project was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and was said to be inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. However, reports suggest that the film has now undergone several changes, including a new title and revised storyline. The release date of the film has not yet been announced.

The actor has also reportedly locked an Eid 2027 release for his upcoming film with Nayanthara. Tentatively titled SVC63, the film will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. The shooting for the project has already begun.