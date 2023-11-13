close_game
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 day 2 advance booking sees a dip despite holiday

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 13, 2023 12:26 PM IST

Tiger 3 advance booking day 2: Tiger 3 has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film is helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

Tiger 3 advance booking day 2: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 became the actor's biggest opener this Diwali. After a massive response on day 1, reports suggest that the film has recorded a dip in terms of advance booking for its second day. As per a report on Sacnilk.com, the film has made a business of 17.48 crore in day 2 advance bookings. Also read: Tiger 3 box office collection day 1

Tiger 3 advance booking day 2: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3 trailer.
Tiger 3 advance booking day 2: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3 trailer.

Tiger 3 advance booking day 2

Tiger 3 is the third highest film of 2023 with its advance booking on day 2, after Shah Rukh Khan's films. While Pathaan recorded business of 32.10 crore with advance booking for its second day, Jawan minted 21.62 crore.

Reportedly, Tiger 3 has sold 6,35,430 tickets across India so far. “#Tiger3 tomorrow advance is low considering the big movie and festival holiday. Let's see, how much spot booking is going to happen,” tweeted the portal. The film earned 44.5 crore on its opening day.

The opening figures make Tiger 3 the biggest starter for Salman Khan, after his 2019 film Bharat. Interestingly, Bharat also starred Salman and Katrina Kaif.

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. It's the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe.

The Hindustan Times review of Tiger 3 read, “Salman Khan returns as Tiger for the third instalment of the action franchise, and the latest outing Tiger 3 sees him recharged, refreshed and rejuvenated with more power, force and strength. A disclaimer that I wish makers displayed in the beginning of the film: There's nothing understated in Tiger 3, and that perhaps can be called its USP. It doesn't let you blink with its over-the-top action, decent performances, mind-boggling twists and a gripping screenplay. Director Maneesh Sharma packs all the elements in a manner that it makes for an intriguing watch.”

Responding to the reviews of Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif wrote on Instagram, “Thank you (heart emoji) #Tiger3 in cinemas now! Book your tickets @beingsalmankhan | @therealemraan | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
