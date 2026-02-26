Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Priyanka Chopra saying she was ‘forced’ to reveal Malti's birth
Priyanka Chopra recently spoke on a podcast with Jay Shetty about how she was forced to announce Malti's birth. Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts.
Actor Priyanka Chopra recently spoke about the birth of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on a podcast, revealing that she was ‘forced’ to make an announcement. She also spoke about her work, her husband, Nick Jonas, and other subjects. Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to a clip of Priyanka talking about her daughter. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra reveals being ‘forced’ to announce Malti's birth; played Mahamrityunjay mantra to daughter in NICU)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s revelation
Samantha re-shared a clip of Priyanka on her Instagram stories, in which she says, “We were told that she’s (Malti) coming (at) 27 weeks. I just shut down. And we got a text saying her birth is gonna be put out. We were kind of forced into announcing her birth. We weren’t ready ‘cause we didn’t know what would happen with her.”
Posting it, Samantha wrote, “So beautiful. Thank you, @priyankachopra. Your honesty is powerful. Loved this interview.” Priyanka has yet to respond to it.
Priyanka Chopra talks about Malti’s birth
On Jay Shetty’s podcast, Priyanka spoke about Malti’s birth at only 27 weeks. She revealed that their daughter was in the NICU and only one person was allowed to go in. Her mother, Madhu, and in-laws flew in to support them. “It was such a personally traumatic time. But somehow, because we were in and out of the hospital, I remember it leaked, and we got a text saying that her birth is gonna be put out by the papers, that if we don't, they are going to in three hours. So we were kind of forced into announcing her birth.”
For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick married in 2018 in Rajasthan in a traditional Christian ceremony followed by a Hindu ceremony. Their firstborn, Malti, was born in January 2022 via surrogacy.
Recent work
Priyanka was most recently seen in Prime Video’s The Bluff. The film began streaming on February 25 and received lukewarm reviews. In the film, she plays a former pirate who leaves behind her violent past, only for it to catch up with her. She will soon star in Season 2 of Citadel. Priyanka is also returning to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will release on April 7, 2027.
Samantha was last seen in the 2023 films Shaakuntalam and Kushi, as well as in the 2024 web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. She produced and played a cameo in Subham in 2025. She is now producing and starring in Nandini Reddy’s Maa Inti Bangaaram and will star in Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. Samantha married Raj Nidimoru in December last year.
