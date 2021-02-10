Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep remember good times they spent with Rajiv Kapoor, share throwback pics
- Sanjay Kapoor and his wife, Maheep shared throwback pictures from the fun times they had with Rajiv Kapoor who died on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest.
Actor Sanjay Kapoor, and his wife Maheep, have shared throwback pictures of Rajiv Kapoor who died Tuesday in Mumbai. Rajiv, son of the late Raj Kapoor and brother of the late Rishi Kapoor, came in the limelight after featuring in the 1985 film, Ram Teri Ganga Maili.
One of the images Maheep shared shows Sanjay and Rajiv posing together in a happy moment, while another one is a group picture with Maheep also joining them on a dinner table. She posted the images with a heart emoji.
Sanjay also posted a similar picture and shared it alongwith a couple of heart emojis.
Rajiv worked in a number of films such as Aasmaan (1984), Zabardast (1985), Lover Boy (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988), with his last film being Zimmedaar in 1990. After Zimmedar, he turned to direction and production. His last film, before taking to production, released in 1990. He was set to make a comeback with Ashutosh Gowariker's Toolsidas Junior which also features Sanjay Dutt.
Speaking about his own tinsel town journey, Rajiv had said in a 2016 interview, ""As far as my career is concerned, Ram Teri Ganga Maili is the best film I did. The other films didn’t do well, but not all were bad. The sad part was that everybody wanted to project me like Shammi Kapoor, because I looked like him."
Also read: Irrfan's son Babil shares glimpse inside mom Sutapa's serene farmhouse. See pics
Talking about him, Raza Murad told reporters, "His films didn't work. Prem Granth was a good film, but it didn't work. His television series didn't work. His marriage didn't work. Destiny wasn't on the side of Rajiv Kapoor. Worse actors than him have succeeded in this industry. I'll say that there was loneliness, but never bitterness."
