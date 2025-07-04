Sara Ali Khan says she finds this ‘red flag trait’ in a partner 'amazing': If my partner isn’t willing to acknowledge...

Actor Sara Ali Khan has revealed that a certain ‘red flag trait’ in her partner is not unacceptable to her. Speaking with News18, Sara said she would like if her partner “isn’t willing to acknowledge” their relationship. She added that if her boyfriend does this, then she will "give him 108 green flags". Sara Ali Khan spoke about qualities in her partner.

Sara Ali Khan has never used a dating app

Sara has also shared that she has never used any dating apps. “I’ve never used a dating app. Some people use it and it’s fine but I feel that mil kar hi pata chalta hai (you get to know after meeting a person). In a world where everything has become so digital, if meeting a partner also becomes digital, it won’t be fun for me," she said.

Sara weighs in on green and red flags in her partner

The actor talked about what she considers the green flags in a relationship. “If my partner isn’t willing to acknowledge our relationship, I’ll give him 108 green flags. It sounds amazing to me because it’s a very rare situation (laughs). I also don’t believe in the guy always paying the bill. I believe in splitting it. Also, if they ask me about my whereabouts very frequently, I’m okay with it as long as they’re not tracking me through GPS or asks me to prove where I am (laughs)," added Sara.

Sara's dating rumours

Sara is rumoured to be dating former model and politician Arjun Pratap Bajwa. The duo was spotted together on a pilgrimage to Kedarnath in several pictures that emerged on social media platforms. Later, they posed separately in the same spots in Rajasthan, in other photos. This led to speculation that the two were dating and vacationing together.

Speaking with Team Varinder Chawla, Arjun addressed the rumours and said, “So, whatever people have to write, they will write. That’s their job. They’re doing their job. I just focus on myself and what I have to do, and it doesn’t really bother me.” She was earlier rumoured to have dated Kartik Aaryan and Veer Pahariya.

Sara's recent film

Sara currently stars in Anurag Basu's directorial Metro In Dino along with Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal in the lead roles.

Metro In Dino follows four different love stories of couples--young, old, and middle-aged--living in a metro. It serves as the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a Metro. The movie released in theatres on Friday.