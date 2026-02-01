Security beefed up outside Rohit Shetty’s home in Mumbai after firing incident, area cordoned off
Several videos from outside Rohit Shetty’s residence have surfaced on social media, showing heavy police presence and tightened security arrangements.
Following the firing incident outside Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai, security around the filmmaker’s home has been significantly tightened. Police have cordoned off the area, set up barricades, and deployed additional personnel in and around the premises to ensure safety and proper investigation.
Four rounds were fired outside the Juhu residence of Rohit’s house in the early hours of Sunday morning, prompting a major security alert in Mumbai. The incident led to the deployment of police and forensic teams at the spot.
Several videos from outside Rohit’s residence have surfaced on social media, showing heavy police presence, tightened security arrangements, and barricades around the area.
As seen in the videos, the area has been cordoned off, with heavy security deployed in and around the locality as a precautionary measure. The clips also show police vehicles, barricades and officers stationed outside the building.
Some videos show police and forensic teams at Rohit's residence in the middle of investigation after the incident.
What do we know about the fighting incident
On Sunday, it was reported that unidentified assailants fired four rounds outside the Mumbai residence of Rohit Shetty around 12.43 am. The incident took place outside the filmmaker’s home in Juhu. No injuries were reported in the firing.
According to the police, the motive behind the attack is still unknown, reported ANI news agency. An investigation is currently underway, with police and forensic teams on site to trace the assailants and establish the circumstances surrounding the firing. Police are examining whether the firing was meant as a threat or linked to any other motive. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited. Rohit and his family have not issued any statement on the incident so far.
