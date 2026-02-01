Security beefed up outside Rohit Shetty’s home in Mumbai after firing incident, area cordoned off

Following the firing incident outside Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai, security around the filmmaker’s home has been significantly tightened. Police have cordoned off the area, set up barricades, and deployed additional personnel in and around the premises to ensure safety and proper investigation. Four rounds were fired outside the Juhu residence of Rohit Shetty’s house in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Several videos from outside Rohit’s residence have surfaced on social media, showing heavy police presence, tightened security arrangements, and barricades around the area.

