Seema Sajdeh says she is scared to date again after divorce from Sohail Khan: 'I might get killed'

Fashion designer and reality TV star Seema Sajdeh has opened up on her dating life after divorce from actor Sohail Khan. Seema and Sohail were married from 1998-2022 and have a son together. In a recent interaction, Seema talked about how the idea of going out on dates after her divorce was scary for her. (Also read: Seema Sajdeh says ‘something inside me died’ after judge granted divorce from Sohail Khan: ‘You feel so small at court’) Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan were married for 24 years.

Seema Sajdeh about singlehood and dating again

In a conversation with Janice Sequeria, Seema opened up about being single again and said that going on dates was the worst part of it all. She explained, “Honestly, for me, it was the worst part. Everyone just told me, ‘Arey, just go have good time, meet him, talk to him’. I watched too much of Law and Order SVU. And because I watched it too much, I started to think I might get killed. I am like, ‘What if he turns out to be a serial killer?”

Seema, best known for her appearance on the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, added that she was 'old school' when it came to dating and did not even know what terms like 'situationship' meant. Recalling a faux pas she made on a dating app, Seema said, “I went to a dating app only once because this was one night of drinking too much and a couple of friends… we got together. I registered on that app as per their suggestion and then when I woke up in the morning, I realised I had selected the gender for my partner as female. I thought they were asking me for my gender.”

Seema Sajdeh's marriage and divorce

Before marrying Sohail Khan in 1998, Seema was engaged to businessman Vikram Ahuja. However, she ended that engagement. She and Sohail had an Arya Samaj wedding followed by a nikkah. They welcomed their first son, Nirvan, in 2000 and their second son, Yohan, in 2011. The couple eventually separated in 2022 after 24 years of marriage. Seema has since moved on and is now in a relationship with someone else.