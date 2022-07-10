Shah Rukh Khan blows kisses and greets fans outside Mannat on Eid with AbRam, fan says: 'Eid is complete for SRKians'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans stationed outside his Mumbai home Mannat on Eid. Taking to social media platforms on Sunday, several fan accounts shared pictures and videos of Shah Rukh standing on the iron balcony located at the entrance of Mannat with his youngest son AbRam Khan. For the meeting, Shah Rukh wore a white T-shirt, blue denims, shoes and dark sunglasses. Abram opted for a red T-shirt, black pants and sneakers. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan greets cheering fans outside Mannat on Eid for first time in two years)

In a video shared by a fan account on Twitter, Shah Rukh is seen waving at all his fans and giving the thumbs-up sign. He was also seen blowing kisses to his fans. The actor also spoke to AbRam Khan as they greeted the crowd together. After meeting his fans for a few minutes, Shah Rukh and AbRam got off the balcony and headed inside Mannat.

In videos posted on Twitter and Instagram, fans were seen rushing towards Mannat as Shah Rukh came to meet them. Posting a photo of Shah Rukh and AbRam on Twitter, a fan wrote, "He never disappoints his fans. Love you man @iamsrk." Another fan tweeted, "Ladies & gentlemen, The Last Of The Stars - #ShahRukhKhan for you." A person said, "#ShahRukhKhan & #AbRam came together to add chaar chaand (four stars) to this blessed day of #EidAlAdha2022."

Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam.

A Twitter user said, "Eid is complete for SRKians." "Eid with double Eidi," commented a person. "EIDI From PATHAAN @iamsrk," said a fan. "The Moment BAADSHAH Arrived with his prince and the crowd went berserk...," tweeted a fan.

This is the second time this year that Shah Rukh has greeted his fans on Eid. Earlier in May, the actor had met his fans at the same spot on Eid. Later, taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh shared two selfies with hundreds of his fans waving as they stood near Mannat. He captioned the post, "How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!"

Currently, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Pathaan. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand and features Shah Rukh in the lead role. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023.

In Jawan, Shah Rukh is collaborating with filmmaker Atlee. The movie will release in theatres on June 2, 2023. Apart from these films, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Along with Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu is also a part of the film which will release on December 22, 2023.

