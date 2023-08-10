Shah Rukh Khan came prepared to roast some haters on Twitter. Check out his best replies

Shah Rukh Khan took to X (previously Twitter) to host yet another ‘Ask SRK’ to answer questions from fans. Even as Shah Rukh talked about his upcoming release Jawan and answered questions about his bald look in the film, there were some who tried to outwit him with their questions. To them, Shah Rukh reserved his savage replies, and roasted them hilariously. Here are some laugh-out-loud replies from the Pathaan star from his latest 'Ask SRK' session. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan calls Nayanthara 'do bacchon ki maa' as fan asks him if he fell for her during Jawan shoot) Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted another 'Ask SRK' session to interact with fans.

Shah Rukh's savage responses

When one user asked, "I love you as a human being . Is #jawan would be showing romantic side of you? #askSRK" Shah Rukh said, "All sides….front side..back side…Side side…u will see me in full 3D IMAX version don’t worry. #Jawan"

Another user complained that his wife is not willing to watch Jawan with him and gave a hilarious reason, "Fiancee ko bol rha hu #Jawan dekhne chalo, to bol rhi h mere Jawan to tum ho... Mujhe nhi dekhna SRK ko...#Ask @iamsrk, (I am asking my fiancé to watch Jawan with me but she is saying you are my Jawan I don't want to watch SRK) " read the comment. To him, Shah Rukh said, "Theek hai bhai tum ussi ki sun lo. Kisi aur se picture ki kahani sun lena….puchna agli dekhengi kya…uska naam Dunki hai….ya phir tum Dunki bhi lagte ho??! #Jawan (Okay brother you listen to her now. Make sure to know the plot from someone else... ask whether she will watch the next one, the name of which is Dunki... or else are you also Dunki (aka Donkey) to her?)

Another user told Shah Rukh that his recent song Zinda Banda did not suit him at all. To this, Shah Rukh replied, “Maaf karna bhai. Next wala tumhare size ka suit banunga!! Pant Pyjama tum khud le lena….#Jawan (Forgive me brother, next time I will make a suit of your size. You get your pant and pyjama). ” Meanwhile, there was one more user who asked Shah Rukh why was he boasting about himself in the Jawan Prevue. Shah Rukh replied, “Theek hai kal se tum meri tareef shuru kar doh. Main chup rahunga…next Prevue silent wala dalunga. Tum dub kar lena jo Mann chahe. #Jawan (Okay, you start praising me from tomorrow onwards I will remain silent. The next prevue will be silent. You dub it according to you).”

Finally the best was reserved for the last as one fan asked why was he doing a film called Jawan when he is so aged now. To this, Shah Rukh said, “Accha kiya yaad dila diya….ek aur yaad rakhna…bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti….ha ha. #Jawan (Good that you reminded me... also remember that there is no age to act dumb as well).”

Directed by Atlee, Jawan will release worldwide in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail