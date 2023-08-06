Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani party together; rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday also seen

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday on Saturday night attended the birthday party of film producer Amritpal Singh Bindra. Apart from them Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and Akansha Ranjan were also seen on Saturday night in Mumbai at the bash. (Also Read | Chunky Panday reacts to reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur) Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur attended a party in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar attend party

Shah Rukh Khan avoided the paparazzi as he arrived in his car, the inside of which was draped with a black cloth. Karan Johar arrived at the bash dressed in a black outfit. He flashed the thumbs-up sign and waved at the paparazzi from his car. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara arrived at the party in their car. While Kiara Advani smiled at the paparazzi, Sidharth waved at them. For the bash, Kiara wore a green dress and Sidharth opted for a white shirt and pants.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday also seen

Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday arrived at the bash in separate cars. However, they entered the venue back to back. Aditya opted for a T-shirt and pants while Ananya Panday was seen in a saffron dress. Shanaya attended the bash with her mother Maheep. Agastya was seen with his friend as he arrived at the party dressed in casuals.

Agastya's film debut

Agastya will make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies where he will play Archie Andrews. The Archies will release on Netflix and is an Indian adaptation of the famous comic book. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Aditi Dot.

Aditya and Ananya's upcoming projects

Aditya will be seen with Sara Ali in Metro In Dino. Billed as an anthology of “heartwarming stories of contemporary couples”, the film is directed by Anurag Basu. The movie is scheduled to release in March 2024. Fans will see Ananya Panday opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. The film also stars Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

Sidharth's upcoming projects

Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film Yodha. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series Indian Police Force. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on Prime Video. Kiara will be seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan.

Shah Rukh's new films

Shah Rukh will be seen in Jawan, helmed by Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in a cameo appearance. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON