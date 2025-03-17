Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar co-star Adi Irani says he didn't have 5 to buy milk for daughter even after film's success

Actor Adi Irani had a good run in the 90s as he appeared in a number of hits in supporting roles, sharing the screen with everyone from Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan. However, the actor recently revealed that the success of his films did little for him financially. In the mid-1990s, he was still cash-strapped enough to struggle for milk and petrol. (Also read: ‘No sorry, nothing’: Salman Khan's co-star Adi Irani recalls how he left him bleeding on set) Adi Irani appeared alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar.

Adi Irani on life after Baazigar

In a recent interview with Filmytantra Media, the actor recalled how the success of Baazigar did not benefit him even though it made Shah Rukh a star. The 1993 release was one of the actor's breakthrough films. Irani recalled, “My first daughter was born in 1995, and at that point in time, milk cost ₹5, and sometimes I did not even have that. Every day I had to go out into the city and meet people for jobs and roles, and I had borrowed my friend’s scooter. Sometimes, I did not even have money to fill up the tank. I used to walk from my house to the bus stop on the days I couldn’t afford petrol. People used to ask me, ‘What are you doing at a bus stop?’ and I used to lie and say that I was just waiting for a friend. They used to say, ‘Why would you need to travel on a bus?’ And then I used to sneak home."

On sister Aruna Irani's support

Adi is the brother of veteran actor Aruna Irani, who was already established in the industry when Adi began his career in the 80s. When asked if he shared his financial predicament with her, the actor added, “My sister knew about my situation and offered her help many times, but I refused. I am her brother, but that doesn’t mean that she will take care of me all her life; that was my own struggle, and moreover, she had a family of her own to care for."

Adi Irani worked in several films such as Dil, Baazigar, Badshah, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, and Welcome. His career and roles saw a decline in the 2000s. He was last seen in a supporting role in the 2022 Yami Gautam-starrer A Thursday.