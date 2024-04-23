Shahid Kapoor gets angry at paparazzi during his date with Mira Rajput, asks them to ‘behave’. Watch

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are often clicked by the photographers at events and dinner dates. The couple always poses for the shutterbugs during their outings. However, on Monday night, Shahid lost his cool at the paparazzi as they tried to click his pictures with Mira. (Also read: Mira reacts to Shahid’s ‘leaked’ travel itinerary; asks about his ‘friend’) Shahid Kapoor recently got angry with paparazzi during his dinner date with Mira Rajput.

Shahid Kapoor gets miffed with shutterbugs

Shahid wore a grey T-shirt and jeans as he was accompanied by his wife. Mira wore a black dress for the date. As the couple left the restaurant, they were surrounded by photographers who tried to click their pictures. The actor looked annoyed as he said, “Guys, can you stop it? Can you behave yourself, please?” While some netizens criticised him for getting angry at the paparazzi, others supported the actor. A user commented, “You guys published his itinerary last week. What you expect from him. That’s what you get when you interfere with someone’s security.” Another fan wrote, “Goooood, they are humans too, give them space.” A netizen jokingly wrote, “Kabir Singh mode On (fire emoji).”

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015. The couple have a seven-year-old daughter Misha and a four-year-old son Zain. Shahid is the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azmi. His younger brother Ishaan Khatter is also an actor who made his Bollywood debut with Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming project

Shahid was last seen in rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The movie co-directed by Amit Joshi-Aradhana Shah also features Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia, Dharmendra and others in pivotal roles. The actor will next feature in the action-thriller Deva directed by Rosshan Andrewss. The film backed by Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait in pivotal characters.