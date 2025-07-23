Shahid Kapoor's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj film shelved, director says: 'They say yes only once you enter their circle'

Filmmaker Amit Rai, known for directing Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2, has confirmed that his historical drama on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, starring Shahid Kapoor, has been shelved. In an interview with Mid-Day, the filmmaker attributed the decision to the “cruel system” in the industry. Amit Rai confirms film with Shahid Kapoor on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj shelved.

In March 2024, Pinkvilla reported that producer Dil Raju is partnering with Wakaoo Films for a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with Shahid as the lead hero and Amit as director.

Amit Rai expresses frustration with industry

Amit confirmed the film getting shelved and expressed his frustration with the industry’s workings and said, “The system is so cruel. Even if you have proved your mettle with a ₹180 crore film (OMG 2), it’s not enough. How is a director supposed to work here, under these systems of casting, production, star, and management? You live with a story for five years, and within minutes, somebody writes a five-pager pointing out what is wrong and what is right with the film.”

The filmmaker further revealed that this experience made him realise that turning producer is the only way forward. Speaking about his next film, Dharma, he said he is relying solely on himself. While his OMG 2 actor, Pankaj Tripathi, is part of the cast, the filmmaker also shared that Akshay Kumar had shown interest in the project.

Amit Rai on the challenges of casting a star

Amit also opened up about the challenges of casting in the industry and said, “An actor will only do what’s working at the box office. Very few actors were honest with me. Sometimes, they weren’t interested in being part of a film that speaks the truth about society and instead wanted to do a love story. But when I took a love story to them, they said, ‘This is an expensive film, this is a period love story.’ So, the criterion kept changing. [The truth is that] they will say yes to you only once you enter their circle.”

Amit garnered attention with his directorial debut Road to Sangam in 2009, a critically acclaimed film that explored communal harmony through a unique premise involving Mahatma Gandhi.

He rose to mainstream prominence with OMG 2 in 2023, the spiritual sequel to OMG: Oh My God!, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. The film tackled sensitive issues like sex education in a conservative society and was a commercial success, earning ₹ 221.75 crore.

Shahid's upcoming project

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is busy shooting for his upcoming movie, Arjun Ustara. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda in key roles, with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance. The film is slated for a December release this year.