Inside Shanaya Kapoor's 23rd birthday with Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda, Maheep Kapoor. See pics as she cuts cakes

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor celebrated her 23rd birthday with actor Ananya Panday and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account shared a video as the trio exited a Mumbai restaurant post Shanaya's birthday dinner. (Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor turns into Anne Hathaway from The Princess Diaries for Halloween)

In the clip, Shanaya and Ananya Panday walked out of the restaurant and posed for the paparazzi. As Shanaya was about to walk away, Ananya pulled her back and they posed together for the camera. Navya Naveli Nanda came out of the restaurant after them.

For the occasion, Shanaya wore a brown co-ord outfit, while Ananya opted for a cropped white T-shirt and blue denims. Navya was dressed in casuals--a green T-shirt and black denims.

Taking to their Instagram Stories, Ananya and Navya also gave glimpses inside Shanaya's birthday celebrations. Sharing a photo of Shanaya, Ananya wrote, "From cradle to grave--Shan and Anne, Anne and Shan. I love you my sister, happy birthday I hope all your wishes come true @shanayakapoor02." In the picture, Shanaya smiled as she cut her birthday cake.

Navya posted a photo of Shanaya making a face as she sat near her birthday cake. She wrote, "Happy Birthday grumpy!!!! @shanayakapoor02" Maheep also posted a photo of Shanaya making a wish just before cutting her cake. In the picture, she closed her eyes as her brother Jahaan Kapoor smiled looking at her. She wrote, "May all your wishes come true.@shanayakapoor02"

Earlier, on Shanaya's birthday eve Maheep Kapoor shared a video with throwback pictures of the birthday girl. The video featured pictures of Shanaya from her childhood, riding a bicycle, and mother-daughter duo photos to Shanaya in a black shimmer dress. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Best 23 yrs of my life #BirthdayGirlTomorrow #myscorpiobaby. 2nd November." Sharing a string of pictures with Shanaya and his other family members on Instagram, Sanjay wrote, "Happy birthday Shanaya. Love you."

Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, in which she will essay the role of Nimrit. In the movie, she will be seen with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. In March, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film.

