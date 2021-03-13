Shikha Talsania on shooting in Covid-19 era: It’s a great way to work
Shikha Talsania is, at the moment, living in a bio bubble as she shoots for a yet-to-be-announced web show, in Gurugram. And the actor seems fine with the ‘new normal’, which is a result of COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is also a great way to work, where everybody is now being super hygienic and careful,” she admits. But, there are certain things that she misses, one of which being escaping the set life to explore the city.
“I miss the sights and sounds, and the live gigs,” shares Talsania, calling her current shoot in the city “very hectic”.
Tlsania, who made her acting debut with Wake Up Sid (2009), has maintained her distance from “one dimensional” characters, which is highlighted in projects such as Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji (2011), Veere Di Wedding (2018) and Coolie No. 1 (2020). And going forward, too, she wants to ensure she remains on the same path.
While she looks back at her journey with a lot of resilience and patience, the 28-year-old, who is the daughter of veteran actor Tiku Talsania, says she doesn’t know “how I have grown as an actor”.
She adds, “I hope I still keep growing and the journey continues to go even longer”.
Talsania’s next stop would be in Lucknow where she would join actor Swara Bhasker on the sets of film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar, which will narrate the story of four friends.
“My character in the dark comedy is from the northern belt of India, and is something which I have not done before,” she says, adding that she will be joining the team in the next seven to eight days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana shares stunning throwback pic with Mithun, Shilpa says 'so hot you look'
- Shabana Azmi shared a throwback picture with Mithun Chakraborty, which saw many of her fans and industry friends drop appreciative messages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shikha Talsania on shooting in Covid-19 era: It’s a great way to work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeetendra recalls fond memories of growing up in a chawl, watch video
- Jeetendra, who spent the first two decades of his life in a chawl in Mumbai, recalled fond memories of his childhood on Indian Idol 12. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Awareness around SRK is so high, our productions take more beating: Gaurav Verma
- Red Chillies COO Gaurav Verma has a reasoning behind why some of the company's shows and films 'take more beating' than others, and it has to do with Shah Rukh Khan's popularity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee shares pic of Anurag editing Dobaaraa: 'In a hurry to complete the film'
- Taapsee Pannu shared a picture from the shoot of her film Dobaaraa, showing director Anurag Kashyap deep into work on the editing table, and said how he was in a tearing hurry to finish the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aaliyah upset after her boyfriend says she wants more attention than his dogs
- Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire participated in the 'pass the phone' challenge, wherein they revealed each others' least appealing qualities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor invites modelling offers from jeans brands with then-and-now photos
- Anil Kapoor took to social media to share two pictures from two different photoshoots, done 31 years apart, and invited modelling offers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt's look from SS Rajamouli's RRR to be unveiled on her birthday
- Alia Bhatt's first look in SS Rajamouli's ambitious next, RRR, will be released on March 15. This is her first Telugu project while RRR will be SS Rajamouli's first film after Baahubali part 2 which released in 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Anushka celebrates six years of NH10, did you know CBFC wanted to ban it?
- As Anushka Sharma celebrates the sixth anniversary of NH10, did you know that half the CBFC members who watched it wanted it banned for 'giving ideas to men on how to be violent towards women'?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan on having a baby with Bipasha: 'I still have a little growing up to do'
- Karan Singh Grover, asked about starting a family with Bipasha Basu, said that he still has a 'little growing up to do' himself before he has a baby.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena gets together with BFFs Malaika, Amrita for Saturday brunch. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Saif Ali Khan was accused of buying Padma Shri, said he wanted to return it
- Saif Ali Khan, in an earlier appearance on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, responded to allegations of buying a Padma Shri. He was bestowed with the honour in 2010.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manav Kaul: People want to watch good content not stars on OTT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika's 'peek-a-boo' moment with Ranveer gets a thumbs up from fans, see here
- Ranveer Singh on Saturday shared a sweet picture with wife and actor Deepika Padukone. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra hints at heartbreak in new tweet, fans are concerned
- Actor Dharmendra took to Twitter and shared a two-line poetry about simplicity. He also spoke about heartbreak while replying to a fan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox