Shilpa Shetty bursts into a big laugh as she dances to Manike Mage Hithe with Geeta Kapur, watch

Shilpa Shetty is the latest Bollywood celebrity to become a fan of the hit Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe. On Saturday, the actor shared a video on her Instagram account in which she and her fellow Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge Geeta Kapur danced to the song.

Dressed in a pink lehenga, Shilpa and Geeta not only matched steps but also had identical facial expressions as they performed to the song. As soon as the short dance ended, Shilpa couldn't help but break into a fit of laughter. She shared the video with the caption, “This is what we call 'Stupendofantabulouslyfantasmagoricallymagical'!”

Tiger Shroff and Madhuri Dixit have also shared videos, showing the song some love. While Tiger's dance was accompanied by a choreographer friend in the video, Madhuri appeared solo in hers. She shared the clip on Instagram and wrote, “Coz I love this song.”

Parineeti Chopra, too, had shared a video in which she was driving the car while the song played in the background. Amitabh Bachchan took things a notch higher by sharing a video of his dance sequence from the song Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai, from the film Kaalia, with the original song replaced by Manike Mage Hithe. The Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host revealed his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda made the edit.

Meanwhile, Shilpa also danced to Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana with Hema Malini on the sets of the dance reality show. The veteran actor will be seen as a special guest in an upcoming episode. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “I can watch her imitating Dharmendra ji’s dance steps on loop! Such a dream it has been to dance with the Dream Girl.”

Also read: Sherlyn Chopra takes aim at Shilpa Shetty: ‘Easy to give sashtang pranams, speak about Rani Laxmibai on TV’

Besides her show, Shilpa also made the headlines as her husband, businessman Raj Kundra was released on bail earlier this week. He was arrested in July for alleged connection to a porn racket.