Sholay at 50 | Hema Malini: ‘There can be remakes, but there is no guarantee it will stay relevant for 50 years'

Actor-politician Hema Malini still marvels at the legacy of Sholay, 50 years after she brought Basanti to life on screen with fun and flair. While she's open to the idea of a remake with new-age actors, she believes the original Ramesh Sippy film's impact can never be replicated. Hema Malini’s role of Basant is still considered the most popular and successful role of her career.

Sholay etched its name in Indian cinema's hall of fame with its iconic friendship between Jai and Veeru, Gabbar's menacing villain act, and the heartwarming romance between Basanti (Hema Malini) and Veeru (Dharmendra). The film's dialogues and songs continue to captivate audiences. Amitabh Bachchan took on the role of Jai, and Amjad Khan as Gabbar. It also featured Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan. The film still holds the record for most tickets sold by an Indian film.

On Sholay turning 50

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Hema Malini candidly admitted that when Sholay was made, none of the cast members, including herself, foresaw the film's massive impact and lasting influence that would cement its place in history.

“I have such fond memories of working with everyone. People ask me about my best memories, but we never thought that we were supposed to remember anything. We all worked in Sholay like we do in other films. We have worked in several films, and Sholay was also one such film,” Hema tells us.

The 76-year-old continues, “Today, Sholay has become an iconic film now… So when we look back, there are many pleasant and beautiful memories of working with all those stalwarts.”

Looking back, Hema shares, “At that time, we all were just starting (our career)... Like Amitji was also upcoming in those days. Except for Dharmji and Sanjeev ji, all the other actors were upcoming. Today, we all have achieved so much… It shows how things change and where we all have reached today from the Sholay days.”

We ask her if she has a personal favourite scene, to which Hema confesses that she can never pick any one scene.

On Sholay being remade

Here, Hema Malini expressed openness to a potential remake of Sholay, but firmly believes that no new version can match the timeless impact and legacy of the original film.

“Remake ho sakte hai, kyun nahi ho sakti (A remake can happen, why not). But woh aage 50 saal chalega ya nahi chalega woh guarantee nahi hai (But whether it (the remake) will stand the test of time for the next 50 years or not, there's no guarantee). Sholay has a legacy and it is iconic. People remember each and every dialogue of the film,” says the mother of two, adding, “New actors also wish to perform those roles, so they should.”

Hema mentions, “Just like you can’t repeat Godfather, you can’t repeat the success of Sholay. You can repeat the story but not the success. Whether people are going to accept and how they are going to accept is something to be seen.”

She gives examples of Ramayana and Mahabharat to explain her point of view, saying, “They all are great epics. So many interpretations have been made on the same, some for the big screen and some for the small screen. BR Chopra’s Ramayan worked so well, but that is not true for every version. Some came and vanished without even being noticed. So, it depends on the mood of the people at that time and how well you have made. Sholay jaisi film sirf ek baar banti hai.”