Sky Force director Abhishek Anil Kapur calls Siddharth Anand his ‘idol’ amid film's comparison to Fighter: ‘I am proud’

Akshay Kumar's Sky Force opened to a positive response from the audience and is enjoying a dream run at the box office. However, upon its release, the film was compared to Siddharth Anand's Fighter. Now, in an interview with Free Press Journal, the film's director, Abhishek Anil Kapur, has responded to the comparison and even called Siddharth his idol. Abhishek Anil Kapur on Sky Force's comparison with Siddharth Anand's Fighter.

Abhishek says he 'looks up to Siddharth

Abhishek heaped praise on Siddharth and said, "I take great pride in it. I really look up to Siddharth Anand—he has delivered Pathaan and Fighter. He is one of the most sought-after directors in the country; he is one of India's biggest filmmakers. So, for a debutant director to be compared to someone of his calibre, I feel immensely proud."

He further added that it is unfair to compare both films, stating, "But I would say that it is not right to compare two films just because they are based on the Air Force. Fighter is completely different, and our film is completely different. Ours is a story set in 1965, while his film is based on Balakot but told in a different way. But yes, if people are drawing comparisons, I take pride in it. Fighter is a superhit film—I have seen it three times. I love Hrithik Roshan, and I love Siddharth Anand. So, if you're comparing me to my idols, then thank you—that’s great."

About Fighter

Fighter is an aerial action film directed by Siddharth, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, along with Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Rishabh Sawhney in supporting roles. The film is a fictionalized retelling of a series of military events between India and Pakistan in 2019, including the Pulwama attack, Balakot airstrike, and India–Pakistan border skirmishes. The aerial actioner collected ₹358 crore worldwide at the box office.

About Sky Force

Directed by Abhishek and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force tells the story of India's first airstrike—the Sargodha airbase attack in Pakistan during the Indo-Pak Air War of 1965. The film stars Akshay Kumar and marks the Bollywood debut of Veer Pahariya. It also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in supporting roles. According to the makers, the film surpassed the ₹100-crore mark within just eight days of release.