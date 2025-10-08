Soha Ali Khan recalls backlash to Saif-Kareena Kapoor’s marriage: ‘You took one of ours, now we’ll take one of yours’

Actor Soha Ali Khan recently opened up about the intense scrutiny her brother Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan faced when they decided to get married. In a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Soha shared that the couple endured severe backlash, including death threats and threats against their families, when they announced their marriage. Despite hostility, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor married privately in 2012. Soha's own interfaith marriage faced less criticism, as she focused on support from loved ones.

Soha talks about Saif-Kareena wedding

Despite the hostility, Saif and Kareena stood firm in their decision and went ahead with a private wedding ceremony in October 2012. Soha added that because of their courage, the criticism she received during her own interfaith marriage with Kunal Kemmu wasn’t as intense.

When asked if she personally faced backlash, Soha said she chose not to let it affect her. “I don’t think it got to me because I feel like as long as the people I love and respect are on the same page as me, it’s okay. There are always going to be haters and lots of voices, and that’s fine. Everyone is entitled to their opinion.”

Reflecting on the atmosphere around Saif and Kareena’s wedding, Soha recalled, “Even when Kareena and bhai got married, there were lots of strange things, Love Jihad, Ghar Wapsi, all kinds of weird headlines. You know, ‘You took one of ours, now we will take one of yours.’”

In an earlier interview with Rediff, Saif had revealed that Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor, received anonymous letters threatening harm to their families and warning that the wedding venue could be targeted. However, Saif remained resolute, saying, “Making threats and carrying them out are two different things.” He drew strength from his own parents’ history, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, who had also faced public resistance during their interfaith marriage in the 1960s.

About Soha's latest work

Soha Ali Khan was last seen in a bold turn in Chhorii 2, a Hindi horror film directed by Vishal Furia, where she plays an antagonist. In addition to her film work, she’s expanding into digital media with her podcast All About Her, which launched in August 2025. The podcast features conversations with women experts on topics from wellness to work-life balance.