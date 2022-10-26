Sonam Kapoor twins with son Vayu in beige outfits, as Anand Ahuja turns photographer in unseen pics from Diwali bash

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja turned hosts for a dreamy Diwali party in Mumbai. Sharing moments from the night, Rhea Kapoor posted glimpses of styling Sonam for the event. In one of them also featured a picture of Sonam with her newborn Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Also read: Inside Sonam Kapoor's dreamy Diwali party

In the picture, Sonam is seen looking at Vayu as she holds him close. The mother-son duo wore colour-matching outfits in ivory-beige traditional. However, the face of the actor’s son remained concealed with an emoji.

Sharing the unseen moments from their home, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “And back to styling my number one with my best girls. Never looked happier, better and more like herself @sonamkapoorin @anamikakhanna.in and @re_ceremonial Happy Diwali everyone!” Replying to her, Sonam commented, “Love you... you’re the best.. and love.” “Makes me so happy to see also!! Also photo cred for that first one…haha. Very proud” added Anand Ahuja.

Sonam and Anand’s Diwali bash was attended by their friends and family members. Celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, and Shanaya Kapoor among others were seen at the party. Sonam wore an an ethnic outfit with matching head jewellery and earrings, as per pictures and videos from the event.

Earlier, Sonam also shared a glimpse of her look on chhoti Diwali (Diwali eve) and wrote on Instagram, "May Goddess Lakshmi bless you, Goddess Saraswati support you and may Lord Ganesh reside in your home. May there be light in your life with Ma Durga's blessings. Good morning and happy Diwali.”

This is Sonam's first Diwali since she and Anand embrace parenthood. They welcomed their baby boy Vayu on August 20 in Mumbai. While they have shared the meaning behind their boy’s name, they are yet to reveal his face.

Sonam will be next seen in Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, it’s co-produced by Sujoy Ghosh. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.

