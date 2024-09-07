Sonu Sood calls for eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations: ‘We should not forget our environment’

Sonu Sood is among the many celebrities who extended his wishes to fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor also urged fans to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi keeping in mind the responsibility to take care of the environment, and opt for eco-friendly alternatives. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Allu Arjun and more stars begin celebrations, wish fans) Sonu Sood celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence.

What Sonu said

Speaking with ANI, the Dabangg star said, "We all should opt for eco-friendly ways to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. We should not forget our environment while indulging in festivities. Bring eco-friendly Bappa your home."

Sonu took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his residence. He was seen with his wife Sonali and children, Ishant Sood and Ayaan Sood. The whole family stood in front of the Ganesh deity which was adorned with beautiful flower decorations. “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” he wrote in the caption.

More details

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival, is celebrated across India with great enthusiasm. Devotees across the country are engaged in preparations, including bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, observing fasts, preparing traditional offerings, and visiting pandals.

From visiting temples to seek the blessings of the almighty to bringing Ganpatti Bappa home to decorating the place with flowers, devotees celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in their special ways. The festival will conclude on Anantha Chaturdashi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu is all set to be seen in the action drama film Fateh. It marks his directorial debut as well. Seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings for the film's success, Sonu said, "Fateh is a special film. With it, I am making my directorial debut. I hope 'Fateh ki fateh' zaroor ho (May Fateh reach greater heights)."

Fateh also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie will hit theatres on January 10, 2025.

(With inputs from ANI)