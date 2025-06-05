Stolen review: A survival drama done right, with an in-form Abhishek Banerjee

DIRECTOR: KARAN TEJPAL Stolen review: Abhishek Banerjee in a still from the Kapil Tejpal film.

CAST: ABHISHEK BANERJEE, SHUBHAM VARDHAN, MIA MAELZER

STARS: ★★★⯪☆

A story that spans one night- that, right there, is a favourite with filmmakers. The premise is intriguing, packed with potential for drama. Stolen, directed by Karan Tejpal and co-written by him and Gaurav Dhingra, falls into this category- and the payoff is well worth your time.

Stolen story

The plot kicks off with a sharp misunderstanding. A woman named Jhumpa wakes up on a railway platform to find her child kidnapped. Suspicion quickly falls on Raman (Shubham Vardhan), who has just arrived by train. His brother Gautam (Abhishek Banerjee), there to receive him, urges him to stay out of the situation as the police arrive. But Raman chooses to help. What follows is a fast-unfolding series of events that plunge all three- Raman, Gautam, and Jhumpa into escalating danger.

Stolen review

The screenplay is taut and skillfully layered, escalating the tension without losing grip. Tejpal’s writing gives each actor room to work with, allowing them to embody their roles. At its core, the film asks a chilling question: Does it still pay to be good-hearted in a world where deception comes easy? As the story unfolds, viewers are left grappling with unsettling thoughts- what would you do in such a situation?

Just when Raman’s character begins to feel too idealistic, Tejpal drops hints of a backstory, subtly suggesting why Raman connects so deeply with Jhumpa’s anguish. The narrative then shifts gears into a gripping car chase (slickly executed) and later to a remote village, where a violent mob threatens the trio’s survival. These sequences are palpably tense, made more so by Ishaan Ghosh’s tight cinematography that heightens the sense of claustrophobia.

What elevates Stolen beyond its thriller beats are the performances. Abhishek Banerjee, having already proven himself with projects such as Paatal Lok and Stree 2, delivers another standout act, convincingly transforming from a man driven by money to one moved by conscience. Shubham Vardhan brings quiet strength and layered vulnerability to Raman, anchoring the emotional core of the film. Mia Maelzer as Jhumpa is outstanding, portraying grief and desperation with raw intensity.

In conclusion, Stolen is a well-acted thriller that hooks you from the first frame and doesn’t let go. It raises questions and leaves you thinking long after the credits roll. It's a gripping one-night story that doesn’t just entertain; it resonates.