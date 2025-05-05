Suhana Khan is 'still shaking' after KKR's win against RR in nail-biting IPL match

Suhana Khan is one of the biggest cheerleader when it comes to father Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. The latest match between KKR and Rajasthan Royals was a quite a rollercoaster as many fans were at the edge of the seats. Suhana it seems was no different as the actor is still shaking from the nail-biting battle between the two teams. Suhana Khan took to her Instagram stories to share her excitement of KKR's win against RR in recent IPL match(PTI)

On Sunday, the match between KKR and RR could have have gone either way. The Kolkata team defeated Rajasthan Royals by just one run, as the match turned out one of the most nail-biting one this season. After seeing the team's fantastic performance, the Archies star took to her Instagram stories and shared her reaction to KKR's spell bounding victory.

Suhana on KKR's win

Suhana took to her Instagram story and shared the post of KKR’s victory as she wrote, “Still Shaking."

A screengrab of Suhana Khan's story(Instagram)

It seems like Suhana also enjoyed the highlights of the game as she posted another story of her TV screen with IPL highlights in focus, along with a meditation emoji.

Suhana posted another story on Instagram about enjoying the match's highlights

About the match

Thanks to some massive power-hitting from Andre Russell and Rinku Singh took KKR to 206/4 in 20 overs. Rajasthan Royals failed to chase after a loss of 8 wickets, losing the game by just 1 run. RR were restricted to 205 runs in 20 overs. In the final ball, RR needed three runs to win, but Vaibhav Arora came out on top, nailing his yorker and the RR batters, Jofra Archer and Shubham Dubey, failed to complete their double, with Archer getting run out.

About Suhana Khan's projects

Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 2023 Netflix movie The Archies. It also starred Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. She will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's King with her father and actor Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Arshad Warsi in key roles. Deepika Padukone is also reportedly part of the project but it hasn't been confirmed by the makers yet