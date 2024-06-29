Suhana Khan parties with rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda in London. Watch
Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda were seen together in a candid video of the actors from a nightclub in London. Check it out.
Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, who have been rumoured to be dating, were spotted together at a party in London. New photos and videos of the actors, who made their debut together in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, have once again put the spotlight on their alleged relationship. Also read: Agastya Nanda makes Instagram debut; rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan's mom Gauri Khan welcomes him
Watch Suhana and Agastya's video
In one of the party videos, Suhana and Agastya could be seen talking at a nightclub in London. They were reportedly attending their friend Vedant Mahajan’s birthday bash, and Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter, Nysa Devgan was also at the party.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. However, neither has addressed the dating rumours. They are often spotted together at events and parties.
Suhana's recent pics from Europe
Suhana, who is currently enjoying her time abroad, has been treating her Instagram followers to a series of stunning photos from her trip. Taking to Instagram recently, she dropped several pictures of herself channelling her inner 'Poo' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
In the pictures, she looked elegant in a short denim dress paired with a trench. Last month, she had shared a couple of stunning pictures from the streets of Italy. Suhana along with her family was at the Ambani cruise bash in May-end.
Latest projects
Suhana is reportedly preparing to make her debut on the big screen alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the upcoming film King. Agastya, too, is gearing up for his big-screen debut soon.
He will play the lead in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Ekkis is the biopic of 1971 war hero, Arun Khetarpal and as per a recent report by Pinkvilla, it will also star Dharmendra in a key role.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.