Suhana Khan parties with rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda in London. Watch

In one of the party videos, Suhana and Agastya could be seen talking at a nightclub in London. They were reportedly attending their friend Vedant Mahajan’s birthday bash, and Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter, Nysa Devgan was also at the party.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. However, neither has addressed the dating rumours. They are often spotted together at events and parties.

Suhana's recent pics from Europe

Suhana, who is currently enjoying her time abroad, has been treating her Instagram followers to a series of stunning photos from her trip. Taking to Instagram recently, she dropped several pictures of herself channelling her inner 'Poo' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

In the pictures, she looked elegant in a short denim dress paired with a trench. Last month, she had shared a couple of stunning pictures from the streets of Italy. Suhana along with her family was at the Ambani cruise bash in May-end.

Latest projects

Suhana is reportedly preparing to make her debut on the big screen alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the upcoming film King. Agastya, too, is gearing up for his big-screen debut soon.

He will play the lead in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Ekkis is the biopic of 1971 war hero, Arun Khetarpal and as per a recent report by Pinkvilla, it will also star Dharmendra in a key role.